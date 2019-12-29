It's no secret that Cobb County is home to a diverse group of successful people. But the people who made this list have found success at an early age, and continue to make a difference in the community. From a women's soccer World Cup champ to a nationally-touring musician to the senior pastor of one of Cobb's largest churches, The Cobb Life List of 20 people under the age of 40 is sure to impress.
We will be rolling out each of their bios over the next seven days online but, until then, ...
Want to know who made the list? If you subscribe to the MDJ, you already have it in your mailbox. Otherwise, you can pick up a copy of Cobb Life at your local grocer, on the Marietta Square, in the Smyrna Market Village, or at the MDJ headquarters at 47 Waddell Street on the Square. To get Cobb Life sent to you every month, subscribe to a Sunday edition of the MDJ by going to mdjonline.com/users/admin/service/purchase.
Want to celebrate our 20 under 40? We will have a special awards ceremony and reception on Thursday, Jan. 9 to honor their achievements in making The Cobb Life List's 20 Under 40 at the historic Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre on the Marietta Square from 7 to 9 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.! We will be honoring each of them on stage at the Strand during the program portion of the evening, then everyone is invited to a reception on the fourth floor of the Strand overlooking the Marietta Square where plenty of hors d'oeuvres and an open bar will await.
Type in cobblifemagazine.com/list to purchase tickets and be there to join in celebrating our local stars. Tickets are $25 each and include the program and reception. Additional drinks and snacks can be purchased in the Strand lobby before and during the program, and prior to the reception on the fourth floor.
Congratulations to everyone who made The List! #TheCobbLifeList
