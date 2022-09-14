Tailgate recipe: homemade smoked queso Molly Bilbow Sep 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Throw this easy smoked queso together for your next tailgate party. Molly Bilbow This recipe makes two quarts of queso, but can be halved for smaller groups. Molly Bilbow For this recipe, you can either mix all the ingredients together in a smoker or leave them in place while smoking. Molly Bilbow Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Throw this easy blend of decadent goodness into the smoker and sit back and enjoy a smoking hot addition to your fall entertaining lineup.Ingredients:1/2 small onion, chopped finely1 TBS minced garlic1 can black beans, drained1 can original RoTel, drained1 lb. mild Italian sausage, browned1 large block Velveeta, diced8 oz. Monterey jack cheese, diced8 oz. sharp cheddar cheese, diced1 pkg. cream cheese, cut up Directions:Cook down onion in cast iron skillet with a little olive oil until translucent and almost golden, add 1 TBS minced garlic, cook for 30 seconds. Add sausage, and cook until browned.Add all other ingredients to skillet – and here, you have two options:1. Stir everything together before placing skillet into smoker 2. Leave ingredients in place for the first hour of smoking, and then stir together for the second hourSmoke for two hours at 185 degrees.Serve immediately with sturdy chips.Makes two quarts of queso. Recipe can be halved for smaller groups.Variations:1 diced jalapeno pepper1 can diced chilesSmoke an ear of corn, seasoned with salt and pepper, while smoking the queso, and cut the kernels into the mixture at the final stirTop with your favorite salsaSprinkle top of finished queso with a blend of breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese and place under the broiler in your oven for a few minutes, to give it a golden crust. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now First of two Cobb deputies to be laid to rest Wednesday, procession route released Cobb eyeing challenge to legislature in bid to save Richardson's seat Marietta man killed in Sunday car wreck Marietta advances affordable housing initiative Mableton man killed in car crash Saturday
