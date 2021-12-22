Community members wrapped up another successful Stuff-A-Bus present exchange on Dec. 18 thanks to hundreds of volunteers, local business and numerous organizations for Cobb Christmas, a local non-profit organization assisting low-income families in Cobb County during the holiday season.
This year’s Stuff-A-Bus collected more than 8,000 toys, 75 bikes and served more than 400 families this year. More than $3,500 was collected as donations for next year’s Cobb Christmas, in addition to the remaining toys from this year that will be put in storage.
After collecting presents from drop-off locations on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14, the Christmas-themed bus provided by Marietta transportation service CobbLinc dropped off unwrapped presents at the IAm Local Lodge 709, next to the Kennesaw State University-Marietta campus. Volunteers got to work categorizing presents in preparation for the gift pick-up that happened Dec. 17 and Dec. 18.
Naughty or nice, children of all ages ran up to three special volunteers dressed up as Santa, the Grinch and a worker elf who stayed outside greeting community members both days of the gift pick-up.
“This type of volunteer work is the most beneficial because you can actually see an impact, you can see the kids getting excited and it’s really cool for us and them,” Christmas elf Hannah Kinsland said.
After hearing about the event from her sister, single mother Linda Walker shared why the event is so special to her 11-year-old daughter.
“I’ve been coming to the different locations since she was 2 years old," she said. "I take the presents and put them under the Christmas tree so she doesn’t know. My favorite part about this is that it helps out families and children.”
Blessing Ogor, a mother of four, who attended the event on Dec. 17 said, “They are very happy to be here,” referring to her three kids who got out of the car and raced to greet Santa.
Ogor's children, Good Luck, Hannah and David, shared the holiday spirit with Santa and the Grinch while other volunteers hand-picked presents for the kids inside the lodge.
“Usually David likes to be inside on his phone but when I told him we were coming here he jumped up and got so excited," she said.
Adding new stops to the gift drop-off locations, the Cobb County community helped in many more ways than expected. Jan Galt, Cobb Christmas organizer, said one stop in particular showed just how wonderful the Cobb community is.
“Lastern’s Tavern was amazing! When the bus pulled up, people who were eating got up from their tables and helped load the bus, then went back in to finish their lunch," Galt said.
Every volunteer who helped Stuff-A-Bus come to fruition assisted on their own accord, including the bus driver and helper who spent their day-off collecting and spreading holiday joy. Community residents like Pam Webb and her husband Dan Webb have been volunteering for more than 10 years.
“My favorite part is probably the smile on the parent’s face when the toys get delivered to them so they can make the kids happy," Pam said.
From arts and crafts, clothes, puzzles and sports equipment, Cobb County’s community made sure to check off gifts from a typical Christmas list. Many organizations assisted with monetary or gift donations including Storehouse Ministry, LiveSafe Resources, Indian Hills Country Club, North Cobb Interac and The Extension.
For more information on how to be a part of Cobb Christmas next year, log on to CobbChristmas.net.
