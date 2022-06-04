As the song goes, Georgia has been on production companies’ minds. In particular, Cobb County has been drawing in television and film producers for quite some time.
But where did it get this allure?
President and CEO of Cobb Travel and Tourism, Holly Quinlan, has been in the tourism industry since 2010. She said Cobb is a camera-ready community. Not only is it more reasonable in price than standard Hollywood productions, but the scenery options are endless.
“On average, we receive three to four film requests per week,” said Quinlan. “In 2021, we received more than 190 film requests for a variety of different productions.”
Some recognizable titles that were shot in Cobb County are “Remember the Titans,” “The Walking Dead,” “The Hate You Give” and “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”
While the productions vary, scouts have common trends for the locations they request.
“Some popular requests we get include prisons or jails, parks, large homes and mansions, especially period-timed homes and offices,” said Quinlan.
Right now, there is a show called “The Innocent” being shot in a local neighborhood. Jennifer Bennett, Smyrna community relations director, said her team has had weekly production meetings with the crew. Bennett said Smyrna is averaging one permit request per week.
Cobb County is versatile with urban, suburban, and rural offerings, she said.
“Many of the location scouts and production crews are actually Atlanta area residents, so they are already very familiar with our neighborhoods and great film locations,” said Bennett. “They are also very experienced and sensitive to the residents’ concerns.”
While the film process has run smoothly by the production and tourism teams most of the time, there have been some unforgettable slip-ups.
“Many years ago, we had a very small independent film crew break from the approved permit, location and day and try to film a fight scene in front of City Hall,” said Bennett. “They drove a car up onto the pavement and rushed in to start filming a staged fight scene while court was taking place. Their permit was pulled immediately.”
If businesses or homeowners are interested in having their residence in a film or television show, they can upload photos and a description of the property through the state of Georgia’s ReelScout database. ReelScout is a publicly viewable site that can be filtered by county, architecture and more.
Scouts browse through ReelScout or contact Cobb Travel and Tourism directly with a description of what they are looking for. Sometimes it is just as simple as a drive-through for exploring the county. Once they find what they are interested in, they can contact the office directly.
“Cobb County is home to unique locations one can only find here like Lockheed Martin, Six Flags over Georgia, Marietta Square and homes of all styles,” said Quinlan.
While Cobb County seems to have it all, there might be just one thing missing: palm trees. This might not be the place for the next Baywatch sequel.
“There was a stretch of time a few years ago where every other call, it seemed like location scouts wanted Cobb County to be Miami,” said Quinlan. “Palm trees, white stucco and South Beach vibes. Without movie magic, that’s tough to find.”
For any production, extras are necessary to make the scene feel genuine and authentic.
Quinlan said those interested in becoming an extra can visit the Georgia Film, Music, and Digital Entertainment Office website. The state provides a list of credible websites where people can sign up for local casting calls.
The entertainment industry is intriguing, but the behind-the-scenes work is not always glamorous.
Quinlan helps connect scouts with locations and permits, which are required and time-sensitive for any filming. The process is thorough and detailed.
“During the permitting application process, location scouts have to let us know all the specifics of what they’ll need,” said Quinlan. “We’ll need to consider traffic control, pyrotechnics and road closures.”
Bennett helps draw in the attraction to Cobb County. This includes social media, media relations and various other roles.
“I would sell Cobb County by describing our variety of settings and good reputation in the permit process,” said Bennett. “We have restaurants, hotels and businesses, all with great support and services for the cast and crew.”
These are not the only perks of filming in Cobb County.
“At the state level, productions can qualify for the Film Tax Incentive through the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and this includes productions that are being filmed here,” said Quinlan.
