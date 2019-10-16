Have a letter to Santa your family still cherishes? Have little ones who want to make sure Santa gets their letters? Want to write a special letter to Santa of your own? Cobb Life Magazine has just been given permission from the North Pole to be a special carrier of letters to Santa this year!
Send your letters new and old to Cobb Life Editor Katy Ruth Camp at krcamp@mdjonline.com by Wednesday, Oct. 23. Photos are welcome, too! She’ll make sure all of the letters will be put on Santa’s desk but some of them might even make it into the pages of our next issue of Cobb Life, which publishes the Sunday before Thanksgiving — just in time for Santa’s elves to get to work.
