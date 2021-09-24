The North Georgia State Fair presented by Superior Plumbing has officially started! The fair, which runs from Sept. 23 – Oct. 3, 2021, is full of fun for the whole family. Stop by Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road in Marietta this weekend for rides, games, prizes, food, music, animals and much more.
This weekend, there will be at least two concerts to get your groove on. We Are Messengers will be performing Friday night at 8 p.m. Chris Lane will perform on Saturday at 8 p.m. On Sunday, there is a Beautiful Baby Contest for newborns to 36-month-old infants at 3 p.m.
There are several specials this weekend for admission and rides. Friday is Senior Citizens Day/Heroes Day, which means free admission all day for seniors 55 and older, as well as for all active, reserve or retired military veterans, law enforcement, firefighters, first responders and health care workers with valid identification. Guests can purchase unlimited rides for $25 per person for Friday. Saturday is family fun day, and admission and rides are free from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Guests can purchase unlimited rides for $30 per person for Saturday; these unlimited rides tickets are only sold between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. but are good till the fair closes at midnight. Sunday, the Marietta Daily Journal and Neighbor Newspapers present the school special; admission and rides are free for students between 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. Visitors can also receive $1 off admission with a church bulletin.
General admission is $10; children aged 10 and under are free. Ride tickets are $1.25 a piece, with discounts offered for bulk ticket purchases. Parking is $5. Discount tickets can be purchased online, in advance, or at any Metro Atlanta O’Reilly Auto Parts store.
Dates & times for this weekend:
Friday, Sept. 24: 4:00 p.m. — Midnight
Saturday, Sept. 25: 10:00 a.m. — Midnight
Sunday, Sept. 26: 12:30 p.m. — 10:00 PM
To learn more about the fair and its attractions this weekend, check out our story in Cobb Life Magazine on the fair's return.
The Kennesaw Museum Foundation and the Southern Museum will host their second Southern Spirits event on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the museum, 2829 Cherokee Street NW in Kennesaw.
Attendees must be at least 21 years old. Tickets are $15 for museum members and $20 for non-members. To purchase tickets, visit southernspirits.eventbrite.com.
Tickets include museum entrance; hors d’oeuvres provided by Fern Gully Jamaican Café and Nothing Bundt Cakes; and beverages provided by Burnt Hickory Brewery and Savannah Distributing Co. Non-alcoholic drinks will also be available for no cost.
The event will feature works by artist Amanda Hogan. Cody Marlowe and EK Acoustics will provide musical entertainment for guests as they explore the museum and its exhibits.
Attendees will also be entered into a raffle for a chance to win assorted prizes, such as a museum membership or autographed copies of railroad history books. The museum held its first Southern Spirits event on July 16. The third Southern Spirits will be Nov. 19.
For more information, visit southernmuseum.org.
Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, will have the Iron Horse 15K and 5K Express on Sept. 26 at 7:30 a.m.
All participants will be treated to souvenir long-sleeve shirts, finisher medals and the chance to continue the fun with a post-race party, featuring food, music and awards. Awards will be given to the top overall male and female; overall masters male and female; and the top 3 in age groups from 14 and under to 70+ in both races.
For more information, visit bit.ly/TCC-IronHorse15K.
Fall fun officially kicks off at Sleepy Hollow Farm this weekend! Stop by to walk through the pumpkin patch, get lost in a corn maze, play on the farm playground, enjoy a tractor ride and meet friendly farm animals.
To get to visit the pumpkin patch you will need to purchase general admission tickets. To combat COVID-19, Sleepy Hollow Farm will sell a limited number of tickets per time slot online. Guests should purchase tickets online to ensure they have a spot. Hand sanitizer will be provided on the wagon rides and throughout the farm. Masks are highly recommended. Tickets will allow guests to stay on the farm for 2 hours after arrival.
Hours of operation for this weekend are:
Friday, Sept. 24: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. (must arrive by 5 p.m.)
Saturday, Sept. 25: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m. (must arrive by 6 p.m.)
Sunday, Sept. 26: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. (must arrive by 5 p.m.)
General Admission Pricing: $12 per person, 2 and under free with purchase of adult ticket.
Weekday Morning Early Bird Discount: $10 per person, 2 and under free with purchase of adult ticket. This offer also includes a free mini pumpkin per paying customer. Note to get this price you must reserve your tickets online. Must arrive between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. to receive the free mini pumpkin.
For more information, visit www.sleepyhollowtrees.com
The Ultimate Sugar Show launches at Cobb Galleria
Check at Georgia's largest baking and sweets show at the Cobb Galleria Centre this weekend.
The Ultimate Sugar Show is Georgia’s largest baking & sweets tradeshow, expo and cake competition. Sweet makers are invited to shop the largest selection of bake supply providers in the South and participate in hands-on classes to help sharpen their treat-making and decorating skills. Sweet lovers and foodies are invited to sample sweet treats from local bakers and Southern treat makers while browsing beautiful sugar art created by cake artists and sugar masters from all over the world. Proceeds from onsite activities will benefit the Aflac Blood and Cancer Disorders Center on Sunday.
Saturday, Sept. 25 — VIP doors open at 10 a.m., General Admission 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 26 — VIP doors open at 10 a.m., General Admission 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.ultimatesugarshow.com
