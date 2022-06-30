The City of Acworth and the Acworth Business Association are hosting one of the largest firework extravaganzas in Metro Atlanta. There will be live music starting at 5:30 pm on Monday, and fireworks will begin at about 9:30 p.m. (depending on weather). The event and the concert are both free. However, tables that seat six people can be purchased for $50 each for City of Acworth residents or $70 for non-residents.
Fourth in the Park at the Marietta Square
This fun-filled festive event includes a parade, free live concerts, museum tours, arts and crafts, food, carnival games, a bell ringing ceremony and a fireworks finale. The Let Freedom Ring Parade starts at 10 a.m. Monday and live music starts at noon. A full-scale concert will happen between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and fireworks will happen at dark. Admission is free.
Powder Spring 4th of July Celebration at Thurman Springs Park
This free event on Monday goes from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and includes live music from two bands playing on the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater stage, other entertainment, a kids area, patriotic vendors and food and beverage vendors. Many attendees come early to reserve their place for the festivities by laying down blankets and chairs. Visitors cannot set up tables or tents.
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia
Enjoy thrilling rides like Dare Devil Dive and see spectacular fireworks from Saturday to Monday at Six Flags Over Georgia. Water park access to Hurricane Harbor is included in admission. With the July 4th Fest VIP Experience, guests will have exclusive access to Hurricane Harbor from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. with live entertainment and premium fireworks viewing in front of Calypso Bay Way Pool. Visitors can enjoy an all-you-can-eat American buffet with hot dogs, hamburgers and more. Tickets start at $25 for pass holders and members which includes the July 4th VIP experience but no park admission. Pay $75 for 4 pack general admission plus the 4th of July VIP experience.
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals
The Braves will battle against the Cardinals this Fourth of July at 7:20 p.m. After the game, stick around to enjoy an extravagant fireworks display. Tickets start at about $20 each.
