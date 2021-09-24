Have a favorite teacher? Someone who has made a difference in your life?
Cobb Life Magazine needs your help in recognizing Cobb County's best educators.
Each year in its January issue, the magazine features individuals who make its "annual Cobb Life list." In past years, we've highlighted leaders who make a difference in our community. Continuing with that tradition, this year's Cobb Life list spotlights Best Educators and will include 20 of the best and brightest teachers in the county (of any age). Nominations are now being accepted.
Cobb Life is looking for the educators who go above and beyond the duty of educating, the ones you remember beyond graduation. Nominees should include those who shape minds and are pillars of the education community. Those who are well-known for their impact on their students' lives.
To be considered for the 2022 Best Educators list, nominees:
- Must be a teacher or educator (current or retired) in Cobb County.
- Can be from public or private schools who teach at the K-12 or university levels.
- Must be willing to be interviewed and photographed.
To nominate an educator, go to www.cobblifemagazine.com/list to fill our a nomination form and tell us why they should be considered one of Cobb's best educators. Nominations close October 22.
