StretchLab, a nationally franchised stretch studio, has opened in Vinings and is offering free consultations, giveaways and prizes during its grand opening this weekend.
The California-based franchise offers one-on-one assisted stretching at more than 200 locations across the U.S. Charlie Wright, the owner of the Vinings location, said the studio provides health benefits such as reducing stress and improving flexibility, mobility, posture and sports performance.
StretchLab Vinings at 2810 West Paces Road offers memberships and training options for clients of all ages.
“We say, ‘StretchLab is for everybody and every body.' Anybody can do it," Wright said. "Generally speaking, we have clients as young as 10 and clients in their 90s.”
Wright said StretchLab differentiates itself by by using proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation, which, in simpler terms, is the contracting and release of targeted muscle groups in a series of cycles. Additionally, StretchLab staff tailors PNF stretching techniques to specific client needs.
“StretchLab has such a wide application, it's not just for a specific niche fitness concept," he said. "Everyone can utilize stretching for one reason or another."
Nikolas Koumandarakis, a lead "flexologist," said he always had a passion for health sciences. But when he discovered the studio over the summer, he said he immediately became fond of the stretching model.
"As a service normally reserved for elite athletes with team doctors and trainers, I could not wait to bring my expertise to the people of the greater Atlanta community," he said.
Wright said StretchLab offers proprietary technology, "Maps", which measures a client's flexibility, mobility and symmetry. Clients undergo the Maps evaluation during their first consultation and revisit it monthly. Maps also allows for clients to measure growth and improvement.
Wright, the owner, is a Marietta local, Georgia tech alumnus and Cobb County native. Growing up, Wright said he was active in athletics.
Prior to his current role as a Stretch Lab owner, Wright said he worked in the corporate world for 15 years. But when the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe, he decided it was time to step back, evaluate and make a career change.
Wright used his free time to catch up on his passions: road cycling and mountain biking. However, he noticed a loss in his own flexibility which made it difficult to continue doing activities he loved, especially in the back and shoulders.
After his first Stretch Lab visit, Wright said he found a new passion and career path.
“I went to get stretched myself and just fell in love with the concept," he said. "I can see personally how it makes an impact on people’s lives regardless of where they are in their stage of life."
Stretch Lab Vinings kicks off its three-day grand opening weekend Nov. 4 with a Cobb Chamber ribbon cutting at 11 a.m., followed by a catered lunch. Grand opening attendees have the chance to receive free merchandise, participate in a raffle to earn a free one-month membership and undergo free consultations.
"Our location is beautifully placed, and I am very excited to bring our services to Vinings and the surrounding communities," Koumandarakis said. "We cannot wait to help as many people as we can on their journey of health and wellness."
For more information, visit Stretch Lab's website.
