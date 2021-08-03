Cobb County is looking for a new young woman and teen to crown. The 63rd Miss Cobb County Competition will kick off Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Jennie T. Anderson Theater located at 548 South Marietta Parkway in Marietta.
The new Miss Cobb will be crowned by the reigning Miss Cobb County, Holly Haynes, who placed second runner-up in this year’s Miss Georgia Competition.
Megan Wright, the 2021 Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen who placed 3rd runner-up in the national contest at Universal Studios in Orlando last week, will also be present to crown the new Miss Cobb County’s Outstanding Teen. Wright won a preliminary award in on-stage question/evening wear. She represented Cobb County in the 2021 state contest.
Joanne Feldman, popular Fox5 meteorologist and Miss Cobb County 1993, will be the emcee. Special guest will be Karson Pennington, Miss Georgia 2021.
The show will feature Miss candidates in evening gown, talent and on-stage question/social impact initiative. The teen contestants will be showcased in fitness, evening gown with on-stage question and talent. Both Miss and Teen entrants will participate in a private interview with the judges at the Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Conference Center on Powder Springs St. in Marietta earlier in the day.
The new titleholders will be active in community events in Cobb County during the coming year. They will represent Cobb County in Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen competitions in Columbus next year.
The eleven Miss candidates include:
♦ Taylor Burrell, 22, Tyrone
♦ Sophie Edwards, 18, Marietta
♦ Kaleigh Griswell, 19, Atlanta
♦ Grace Gebara, 19, Roswell
♦ Alexis Prebula, 22, Sandy Springs
♦ Tara Schiphof, 23, Atlanta
♦ Savannah Stevens, 18, Kennesaw
♦ Sallie Stowers, 18, Dawsonville
♦ Sarah Templeton, 21, Marietta
♦ Carley Vogel, 20, Kennesaw
♦ Kelty Zavitz, 24, Atlanta
The six Teen contestants are:
♦ Catherine McNutt, 16, Woodstock
♦ Morgan Kennedy, 16, Dallas
♦ Ruby Bell Stevens, 13, Kennesaw
♦ Melanie Zhang, 16
♦ Rebecca Zhang, 16
♦ Landry Wolf, 13, Acworth
Miss Cobb County, a preliminary in the Miss Georgia and Miss America system, ranks first in cash scholarships in Georgia and one of the top programs in the country.
Tickets starting at $20 for Saturday’s competition will be available at the door starting at 6 pm. For more information, reach out to misscobbcounty@yahoo.com or 770-545-151.
