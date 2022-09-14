Writing can be healing and transformative, something that author and journalist Neely Young can attest to. As a man who had spent the better part of his career writing for magazines and newspapers around the country, writing was always a large part of his life. After developing a benign brain tumor that caused Young to have trouble speaking and writing, he had a daunting recovery process ahead of him. Although it was difficult, Young’s therapist helped him practice writing sentences and reading them back to her until he was able to speak and write again. Creating his most recent book “Georgia Made” helped Young heal his speaking and writing abilities while drawing on his ample knowledge of influential Georgians from the 20th century.
Born and raised in Cedartown, Young graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in business and began working at the family-owned Valdosta Daily Times as a photographer. After leaving the Times, Young held positions from editor to publisher at newspapers around Georgia, and frequently wrote columns castigating politicians, which he found more fun. More recently, Young worked as editor-in-chief and publisher of Georgia Trend magazine until he retired in 2018. During his time at Georgia Trend, he wrote about famous historical Georgians, a role that inspired him to compile his knowledge and write “Georgia Made.”
Young’s debut novel recounts the stories of 89 great men and women who hauled Georgia up from its poor, agrarian roots, making it into the diverse, prosperous state that it is today. Drawing on ample research as well as personal connections with some of the featured individuals, Young includes figures who fought for freedom, served in the statehouse, excelled at sports, founded institutions and more. They are famous, obscure, colorful, outrageous and saintly, all with fascinating stories and all consequential. They include Martin Luther King Jr., Jimmy Carter, Ted Turner, Alice Walker, Juliette Gordon Low and Vince Dooley. Many are no-brainers, while others may surprise, but all deserve recognition as the most influential Georgians of the 20th century.
Young lives in Marietta with his wife, Kathy Young. To purchase a copy of “Georgia Made,” visit arcadiapublishing.com or find it on Amazon.
Cobb Life Writer Olivia Wakim asked Young to share some of his insights as a writer and talked the nitty gritty about recognizing your roots, overcoming obstacles and being Georgia Made.
CL: How did the idea for “Georgia Made” come about?
NY: I grew up in the 20th century, mostly. So I decided I would write about famous people in Georgia, from the 20th century. And so that’s where I started writing the book. I wanted to do 100, so over two years, I would write about famous people in Georgia. That’s like Ted Turner and Martin Luther King, and then local people in Cobb County. So that’s how I got into writing the book and slowly I became where I could speak.
CL: What can readers expect from “Georgia Made”?
NY: Well, I think they would learn a great history of Georgia. … But I would say instead of having a narrative about how great Georgia was … I wanted to let people read about these famous people and people you don’t know and wouldn’t have [known], and let their accomplishments stand …on their own. And so all the history, not only just in politics, but we’ve got authors, famous authors, Alice Walker is one, and I have philanthropists, business people, musicians, I have James Brown…
CL: How does inspiration strike you?
NY: I thought people would enjoy this, and it’s a different kind of book, it’s an easy read, and the young people and older folks would like this. We’ve already sold 2,000 copies. A lot of people who grew up especially in the latter part of the century would like this book and their history and what happened to them. … A lot of these people came from hard times or had incredibly difficult and abusive parents. Pat Conroy, he was famous. And he just wrote a book called, “The Prince of Tides,” sold a million, but he suffered from both physical and mental abuse from his father.
CL: Do you have any rituals/best practices for writing?
NY: Well, being a columnist for Georgia Trend.… I’m just like a column writer, so as a writer, I would do research. I had a column every month and I used to write three columns [a week] in my newspaper days. So when I got to Georgia Trend … I said, ‘Gosh, I can do this once a month, this is gonna be easy.’ Well, it’s not easy because we had [a] 50,000 circulation all across the state … So I had to write about state issues. And the easiest way to write a column is to kind of put in the first paragraph what you’re going to write about, and then you kind of get the information. It might be a person or a political issue … A good columnist writes simply, and a lot of paragraphs and not long ... And so you would want to have a fairly short sentence and then make it without using a lot of big words ... And then easy paragraphs in your column should say what you’re going to write about, you know, and then give them the details of it.
CL: What advice can you share with other local aspiring authors?
NY: It’s a very difficult process. And so it’s not easy. So if people say, ‘I’m gonna write a book about my family,’ and they get to the first generation and then they kind of blank, it requires a lot of research to do that. I was very lucky to have a publisher. It’s very difficult to get a publisher and this came out of South Carolina. They specialize in history books, but after you’ve finished the book, and you’re so proud of it and everything, you send out a letter to publishers all over, you’re gonna see a lot of rejection. And so be patient. It’s like fishing and you’re going to throw that rod out a whole bunch and then you’re gonna catch a fish, but somebody will, or one of the publishers will call you and say we’re interested in this book.
CL: How has your environment influenced your work?
NY: So I grew up in Cedartown, Georgia, in the 50s and 60s. My family was always very liberal. So that helped me out and then my family down in Valdosta, they were very strong for civil rights. A town that was in South Georgia with 45% of the population Black. So that was really during the civil rights period. They were very progressive.
CL: What’s your favorite part about writing? Your least favorite?
NY: My favorite part is learning about these people. You know, I’ve heard of them all my life … I found out things about [them] that I didn’t know. So that is the best part … The most difficult part is actually writing the piece. I mean, I did this for the book, I would do one a week. Sometimes two a week. Finding the time, you know your wife’s telling you that you got to do this, and you know, I like to play golf, and so, finding the time to write is hard. So what I would do is I would go over to Starbucks, and take an hour and a half, two hours, three hours, and go through and write the book. I would stack them up.
CL: Who are you currently reading?
NY: There’s a new book about Robert E. Lee. I’m going to be doing a book club on that … I love history like that.
CL: Who is your favorite author of all time? Why?
NY: William Manchester. He’s a great historian, and I’m a big fan of Winston Churchill. I’ve got a collection of all the famous authors and historical figures in my office … And so I’ve got a big collection of those and I’ve got a big collection of famous people, of soldiers. Mainly of the Civil War and I’ve got Grant, I’ve got Lee and Stonewall Jackson. I’ve got General Sherman. So I’m a big fan of the Civil War, and my wife says, I live in the 15th century — Leonardo da Vinci, Henry the Eighth.
CL: What makes your work stand out from other authors in the same genre?
NY: My idea that each person stands on his own. I did a lot of research, you know, on the first part of the 50s, but a lot of these people, I have personal stories. For instance, Joseph Lowery. I’ve interviewed him and know a lot about him and how famous he was. Andrew Young, I’m friends with him … So I’ve got a lot of personal stories in here that you wouldn’t see mainly in a history book.
CL: Why did you start writing? What made you take the plunge?
NY: I think people need to know about these folks. Especially young people. I’ve had a lot of businesses take this book … They’re sending them out to all of their employees. Then a lot of people in Marietta, you can buy them and give them to your children.
The following is an excerpt from Neil Young's debut book "Georgia Made."
"This book names the most influential Georgians of the twentieth century. This effort asks the question: who has had the most significant impact — both good and bad — on our state’s history? Many are exceptional people. Some are modest, obscure, famous, flamboyant or reprehensible. But they cannot fail to be interesting.
For instance, in 1971, Jimmy Carter, a peanut farmer from South Georgia, became governor of Georgia. When his term ended, he ran for president of the United States and won.
In 1930, golfer Bobby Jones won the Grand Slam, winning four major golf championships in one year. No one has ever matched this mark, not even Arnold Palmer or Tiger Woods. In 1934, he founded the Augusta National Masters Golf Tournament, which is still the number-one golf event in the world.
In 1912, Georgia governor John Slaton condemned the hanging of Leo Frank, a Jewish man who was sentenced to hang for the murder of thirteen-year-old Mary Phagan, an event that attracted national attention. The governor found no reason for Frank to be hanged for his supposed crime and changed Frank’s conviction to life. Although a group of citizens kidnapped Frank and lynched him, Governor Slaton stood tall.
However, some are influential for bad things they did or the evil they incited. In the 1950s and 1960s, Governor Lester Maddox continued Georgia’s racist programs that eventually propelled Dr. Martin Luther King, Governor Ernest Vandiver and many others to turn the tide through persistent peaceful protests and legislative action to successfully integrate Georgia schools."
