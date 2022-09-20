Perched on the corner of Roswell and Atlanta Street, Sheila McPhilamy has a bird’s-eye view of all that goes on at the Marietta Square from the heights of her private eye practice.
Passersby walk the streets below, unaware that they’re being filmed on a constant loop by Complete Investigations and Security, Inc. It’s the perfect spot to keep tabs on the comings and goings of the town, which has come in handy more than once; just a week prior, McPhilamy handed a tape over to local police when there was a hit-and-run at the intersection.
In the summer, the heat hits the historic brick outside the office like a wave, but McPhilamy is cool inside, ready to tackle crime.
An eye for the case
Ask McPhilamy how she found herself in the investigation business and she’ll be the first to admit that she’s a good liar. It comes in handy for her line of work.
“I felt like it was a good fit,” she jokes. “I lie very easily… But no, I’ve always been very adventurous. Fearless. Not careless, but fearless.”
McPhilamy’s piercing blue eyes are searching, yet unyielding, as she scans her subject for clues and signatures. Her nails are manicured and she sports heels with a gun and badge on her hip. She has a poker face gamblers would envy, only showing you the cards she wants you to see when the moment is right — a smile there, a quirked eyebrow here, a brief laugh gone as quick as it came.
With a background in martial arts and loss prevention, McPhilamy found herself in a PI office transcribing audio when someone suggested she had the appetite for the job. After years of training and certifications, she owns her own practice as a licensed private investigator and security guard. She also serves as a classroom instructor for both fields. At 5-foot, McPhilamy might seem like she isn’t much of a threat to a bad guy, but she’s had advanced training in EMT, firearms, NARTECH, mass attack blade defense, Jujitsu, MMA and boxing.
Now 15 years into the investigation business, McPhilamy has a team of investigators and interns in criminal justice working under her. She’s expanded from the small office at the end of the hall to the entire suite with offices, a classroom and an evidence room under lock and key.
Though many would assume McPhilamy spends most of her days tracking cheating spouses and bad checks, they would be shocked to learn she’s investigated murders, vehicular homicides and missing persons. She’s constantly on-call to work scene investigations across the state, piecing together scenes involving pedestrian fatalities, vehicle accidents and factory explosions.
“I do probably 10 of those a week, along with the other cases,” she said.
When she’s not on the case, McPhilamy is giving back to the community, teaching self-awareness, security and defense classes. She’s assisted local and federal agencies, in addition to working as an investigator in the biography “Whitney & Bobbi Kristina,” and participating in a number of documentary projects.
Making an investigator
Undoubtedly a strong individual, McPhilamy grew up in the foster care system in Atlanta moving from home to home.
“I don’t know how it is now, but at that time, if you’re a foster parent, you couldn’t adopt,” she said. “So even if I had wanted to stay in one of the homes I was at, I couldn’t. I ended up at a children’s home in Atlanta. And that’s where I grew up.”
Before 9 years old, McPhilamy saw all kinds of families from different walks of life, from a farm to a mayor’s home. By age 10, she was sent to a children’s home and orphanage in downtown Atlanta, having aged out of adoption.
For McPhilamy, who works with her son, Nicholas Rowland, talking about her childhood makes her eyes mist, but she believes it made her stronger, independent, self-sufficient and compassionate in the end.
“Having that varied background and then being at the children’s home ... I think all of that put together made me a strong person,” she said. “I think when you come from that type of a background you can let it affect you in a negative way or positive way.”
McPhilamy’s background has also given her the ability to develop “personas” she uses on the job to get close to perps. Take for instance the case where she had to learn pool and join a competitive league to befriend one of her subjects.
“I am very convincing,” she said. “So if I’m pretending to be someone else, I have already created that person in my head and that’s who I am.”
Rowland, the practice’s case manager, said the agency deals with anywhere between 30 to 50 cases at a time and it’s his duty to keep track of them. One of the cases that keeps him up at night is a woman currently on the FBI’s Most Wanted List for abusing dozens of elderly patients after falsely advertising herself as a certified caregiver to families.
When asked to describe his mother, Rowland said she was one of the most incredible women on the planet who could hold her own and someone he enjoys working with.
“We’re able to communicate really well given that we know each other so well,” he said.
Though he sometimes worries when she’s out in the field, working on a dangerous case, he reminds himself that she’s more than capable.
“I know for a fact that whatever situation she gets put in, she will know how to handle it,” he said.
Woman’s work
As a woman in a field dominated by men, calling McPhilamy a “Nancy Drew” would underestimate just how much of a rebel she truly is. When confronted by a suspect with a gun to her temple, McPhilamy did what most people couldn’t: she stayed calm and served him papers.
“There aren’t many women private investigators and most of them, even if they get licensed, don’t usually last,” she said. “Mainly with the type of work that I do… you’re in environments that a woman would not normally be in.”
There are times when being a woman in the field has its perks, McPhilamy said.
“I will have people open up to me and just start spewing stuff out, because I have a calm demeanor,” she said. “I don’t invade their space. I get down on their level. All of those things make a good interviewer, I guess you would say.”
Beyond her training, McPhilamy offers many clients something missing from routine justice: empathy.
“When an individual hires me, it’s usually because they feel like nothing’s being done on their case,” she said. “It’s not that the police aren’t doing their job. It’s just that they’re overwhelmed or something’s closed out too quickly before all the facts are in. And sometimes, they may be right, it may have happened exactly the way it comes across. But you have a parent that wants answers. ‘Why did this happen?’”
McPhilamy’s not just working a case when a parent messages her at midnight when they’re upset and they can’t sleep — she’s living it.
“I think the ones that hit me the hardest are the ones where a family is coming to me,” she said. “Because I get cases through attorneys offices, insurance companies and then individuals but when it’s a family that’s coming to me where there’s been a death and they’re trying to find out who the murderer was — or was it suicide or was it actual murder? Those cases, when it comes from the family, those are the hardest, because you become so entrenched in the family as a whole.”
In spite of the grisly business, McPhilamy is never dissuaded from doing the job and still believes people are capable of good.
“I can usually see through people pretty easy,” she said.
