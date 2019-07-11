From pot pies to petit fours to puttanesca, foodies and simple eaters alike have plenty of options for filling their bellies with deliciousness in Cobb County.
So many of my favorite memories in Cobb revolve around dining. Living just off of the Marietta Square, I’ve probably opened every door in every eatery in the Square’s four-block radius, even opening new doors in old buildings that once housed some of my other beloved restaurants.
But food is much more than just picking a place, or choosing a dish off of a menu.
Food is where love is warmed.
How many times have we sat around a dinner table, whether it was one in which a waiter brought the food or a smiling relative was offering the fare, and found ourselves enjoying the company even more than the food? How many times have we asked a friend to meet us for a cocktail, knowing that the mission was much more about spending time with the friend than it was about wanting the drink?
In this issue of Cobb Life, we bring you every way possible to enjoy that warmth, whether it is through Erica Key’s beautiful and easy at-home summer recipes, trying out Marietta’s newest restaurant or even hopping over the county line into another food destination in Cherokee County.
I hope you enjoy the beautiful photography and articles displayed here in our food issue and maybe - just maybe - you’ll even find a little warmth of your own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.