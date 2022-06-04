Ah, summer. There’s nothing quite like it.
If spring is the season for rebirth, if winter is for gratitude and giving, if fall is for harvest, then summer is for good, old-fashioned fun. Whether your idea of that is lounging by the pool, bingeing a TV series, devouring a hit beach read, screaming your head off on a roller coaster, making homemade lemonade or setting off fireworks, you’ve got plans this season and they’re going to be joyful. I’m right there with you. Hopefully, our stories in this issue will give you some ideas.
For my first summer issue of Cobb Life, I chatted with JK Murphy, V.P. of Content at the Marietta Daily Journal, about the cover story. We wanted someone who stood out in the local culinary scene; a familiar face many could recognize behind a beloved restaurant we walk by on the Marietta Square. Greg Lipman instantly came to mind.
From riding motorcycles to making custom masks during the height of the pandemic, Lipman is a man of many talents. His quick-witted humor and boy next door charm make him a character you’d like to know. During our interview for this issue’s cover story, Lipman assured me his Branzino wasn’t nearly as frightening as “The Sopranos” character Artie Bucco made it out to be on the hit HBO show. As much as he enjoys the flavor of authentic Italian cuisine, he’ll be the first to admit his favorite restaurant at the time is Waffle House, much to the delight of his two young daughters. You can take my word and the word of Justin and Rickelle Hadley, our photographers at the shoot, the food photographed was delicious. When Lipman suggested I try the tiramisu, I told him I was on a diet, which he promptly reminded me “You can’t spell ‘diet’ without ‘die’.” Be sure to check out his story on page 34.
For the rest of the magazine, I wanted to give you the tools for a perfect summer: travel, food and entertainment. There’s a little bit of everything so you can curate the season. Feeling like fishing or heading to the beach? Want to try kayaking or SUP boarding? Need a spot for Fourth of July fireworks? Check out our feature on a day at the beach on Lake Acworth.
For local travel, a quick ride up I-75 and you’ll find a number of museums, shopping and dining in Cartersville. Whether it’s a day trip with the kids or a date trip with a beau, it’s a quick getaway close to home.
For those entertaining dockside or at home, Deborah Johnson has the light, breezy summer refreshments you can whip up to impress and relax.
Of course, we can’t forget about the season’s choice of dessert: ice cream. Even if you’re lactose intolerant or vegan, there’s an option for everyone to cool down at these four Cobb ice cream shops.
Looking for a spiritual journey? Our author Q&A features a book you won’t be able to put down.
As for entertainment, I personally love spending a hot summer day inside a cool movie theater. Some of those projects coming to the big screen are filmed locally. Take it from an editor who stumbled upon a Marvel movie set in East Cobb earlier this year, our town is a hot filming location. You can read up on how the movie magic happens in our feature on filming in Cobb.
Just like every issue, we also have the latest June and July releases, noteworthy news from around Cobb, familiar faces in Cobb Scene and our Now & Then photo segment.
Here’s to a fun, fantastic, beautiful summer season. Enjoy, my friends!
— Madison Hogan
Cobb Life Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.