A new kind of history is now being made at one of Marietta’s most historic and beloved homes.
Just off the Marietta Square on Whitlock Avenue is a stately home that has been given a lot of love in its 120 years, and has seen a lot of love, too. The Whitlock Inn is one of the city’s most popular wedding venues with its grand rooms, dramatic staircases and a courtyard whose blooming trees and vines provide the perfect backdrop.
The person who lovingly restored the home 27 years ago and made it what is today, Alexis Amaden, has seen nearly 3,500 glowing brides and almost half as many galas, parties and celebrations as its owner. But on May 11, Amaden made the decision to free up her nights and weekends to spend more time with her family, and faithfully turned the veil to a new owner.
“It’s of course bittersweet, but I’m so excited, too. The new owner is just wonderful, and I know she will take such good care of it and the legacy will continue,” Amaden said.
That new owner is Kathy Heilman, who comes to The Whitlock Inn from Barnsley Resort in Adairsville as its wedding director. She and her husband, Jim, live in Acworth and have three daughters. Heilman purchased both the business and the building, but she and Amaden confirmed that all of the staff and Carriage House catering will remain, and no major changes are expected.
A history of loveAccording to Amaden, the grounds originally held the M.G. Whitlock House in the 1890s and was a famous 150-room Marietta resort before it burned to the ground. Prior to that and before the Civil War, it was a popular showplace for tourists taking the train from hot coastal towns, like Savannah, to the cooler foothills of Georgia. The resort occupied nearly the whole block of Whitlock Avenue, where The Whitlock Inn, a private residence and the Trust Company Bank building now stand.
In 1900, part of the land was purchased by Herbert C. Dobbs and his wife, Annie. That is when they built The Whitlock Inn as it as seen today, serving as a home for their family of eight. In 1910, the home was sold to Mr. and Mrs. Kemper Smith, who, after several years of residence, sold the home to the Dosser family. The much-loved Dossers were active in the First United Methodist Church of Marietta, which is now located directly across from The Whitlock Inn. Mrs. Dosser is remembered as a favorite piano teacher and the giver of elaborately decorated Christmas parties, which is appropriate for The Whitlock Inn’s own use today as the site of the annual Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour.
In 1977, the Dosser heirs sold the home to the city of Marietta for use as a senior citizen center. In 1993, the center moved to a newer facility and the city put the home up for bids.
Living just two doors down from The Whitlock Inn, the Edwards family had for several years been concerned about the neglected condition of the house and jumped at the chance to purchase the property.
“I was right out of college and always loved the building, and it was my dream to own a bed and breakfast, so me and my parents, Sandy and Nancy Edwards, bought it. I think my dad wanted me to have a job, too,” Amaden said, with a laugh. “The building was literally falling in, so it was a lot of work, but we restored it and turned it into a bed and breakfast.”
That included adding nine bathrooms, as the grand home had a single bathroom on the property. Amaden said she also turned the gravel backyard into a blooming oasis for outdoor wedding and events, and made sure every renovation she made to the home met historic preservation standards to keep its original charm and beauty. After 18 years and with a new family, Amaden stopped the bed and breakfast aspect of the business to operate it as solely a weddings and event space.
“I feel like I grew up there. I lived in that carriage house where Carriage House Catering is now as a single girl, and that’s where my love affair with the Square began,” Amaden said. “I’m still going to stay a Square-a-holic, but I’m excited to have more time with my family.”
A new eraAmaden said she began thinking about selling the inn last summer when she realized she was missing so much time with her twin boys at home. They are 9 years old now, Walter and Peter, and it really hit her during the holidays after she spent much of her time managing holiday parties at the inn while having to miss her own family’s holiday gatherings.
“When I had kids, I knew the overnight stays were going to be too much so I stopped the bed and breakfast operation. But then I was still finding myself having to work odd hours that didn’t line up with theirs, and I felt like I was missing too much. The people who bought this, they’re a dream couple. They have so much experience in weddings and when they approached me about buying it, I just knew it was time and that the stars had aligned,” Amaden said.
Heilman is the sole owner, but said her husband, Jim, has been helping her a lot with the transition and will continue to be a right-hand man of sorts for her as the new owner.
“We were having up to about 70 weddings a year at Barnsley and things were going great, but I always thought about one day owning my own venue and doing it myself,” Heilman said. “My husband found the inn was for sale on a confidential business website we had signed up for and we took a look at it and, the minute I stepped in, it felt like home. I fell in love. It’s charming, it’s historic, it has a great reputation, and the staff is so loved and they have such a great history behind them. Coming from Barnsley, which is bigger because it is a resort, I loved that it was entrenched in history and that this did, too.”
Heilman said her first wedding is slated for next weekend, albeit a very small one. And although she doesn’t plan to change much about the inn, she does hope to focus more on corporate events, such as dinners, parties and meetings.
“Obviously, it’s a crazy time right now and we’re navigating some strange things with the virus, but we are keeping the safety and well-being of everyone in mind,” Heilman said. “Everything is blooming, it just feels like home and I can’t wait to meet everyone and everything has been very well-cared for — we’re just so excited.”
