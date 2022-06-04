There’s nothing like hitting a white-sand beach and having a cookout on a hot summer day.
But what if that type of fun was available nearby?
At Cauble Park on Lake Acworth, it is. The park has a huge grass area and playground filled with equipment for kids that’s open year-round along with pavilions. But the highlight is the lake itself and the large white-sand beach.
How Lake Acworth came to shore
One thing that makes Lake Acworth special is that it’s separated by a sub dam from Lake Allatoona. When the main lake level is lowered each year, Lake Acworth is able to maintain water and avoid becoming a mud flat.
“The lake is the draw, with the fact that it’s non-motorized,” said Kim Watt, director of parks, recreation and community resources in Acworth.
Acworth city leaders and residents, in fact, pushed the idea of a sub dam at a public hearing on Lake Allatoona in 1950, which led to Georgia Gov. Herman Talmadge pledging $25,000 in the state budget to create a beach and bathhouse at the lake.
The monetary commitment from the state ended up being $100,000 over two years, thanks to the Chair of Georgia’s Finance Committee, to create Acworth Beach.
The lake is drained slightly each fall for cleanup, but it stays at full pool almost the entire year, according to Jeff Chase, director of downtown development, tourism and historic preservation.
When to go
The park is open all year round, despite a few closures here and there for TV shows and even a Lifetime Channel movie filmed on the beach.
Throughout the summer months, the park is free for city of Acworth residents. Non-residents are required to pay a $10 parking fee to enjoy the parks amenities for the day.
“Because of the popularity of the park, even pre-COVID, but really with COVID we have tweaked the hours,” Chase said. “Saturdays and Sundays are just really crowded. There’s no other way to describe it.”
The non-resident parking fee is usually in effect on the weekend but it’s charged daily from May 26 to July 29. The park is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. but parking is charged starting at 8 a.m.
“It’s very crowded on weekends,” Watt said. “Once parking’s filled, we do close the park and it becomes pedestrian traffic only.”
Dos and don’ts
At Lake Acworth, there’s plenty of activities to go around. Visitors can use a boat launch for small boats with trolling motors, or hop on a paddleboard or kayak for some refreshing time in the water. For fishing, the lake has crappie, channel catfish, large-mouth bass, bluegill and carp.
The city parks department even operates a stand-up paddleboard yoga class. During the summer, Appalachian Outfitters of Acworth rents kayaks and paddleboards at the park as well.
“If you want to kayak or do stand-up paddleboard, especially on a weekday when it’s not crowded, that is the place to go,” Chase said. “Because it’s a trolling-only lake and you don’t have bass boats out there or ski boats. You can just go out there and paddle pristine water.”
At the park, visitors can bring outside food or utilize available grills. Flavors of Hawaii’s mobile truck is often at the park selling Hawaiian shaved ice for a sweet treat. Pavilions are available to rent 90 days prior to the desired rental date.
Pavilions cannot be reserved on Memorial Day, Labor Day or Fourth of July weekends.
Camp Acworth is a camping option on the lake for kids in first to eighth grade. The camp typically sells out quickly and all spots are taken for this summer. Parents can mark their calendars for early February 2023 to sign up for the next season.
The big event of the summer, however, is the Fourth of July fireworks when the park and entire downtown area fills with visitors for an evening of concerts, food vendors and fireworks.
No pets are allowed on the beach area, which is open for swimming but doesn’t have a lifeguard, and pets must be leashed in the rest of the park. No alcoholic beverages, smoking or vaping are allowed.
The Lowdown
What: Cauble Park at Lake Acworth
When: Open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Bring: Lawn chairs, kayaks, paddleboards, swimsuits, coolers, food to grill, sunscreen
Don’t bring: Alcohol, cigarettes or vapes
Cost: $10 parking for non-residents until lot fills
To make a reservation with Appalachian Outfitters of Acworth for kayaks and paddleboards, logon to appoutga.com or call 678-742-8199.
To inquire about renting a pavilion, logon to
Acworth.org or call 770-917-1234
