Fans of Chinese food can now delight in a new restaurant open as the authentic Sichuan Chinese spot Wei has opened just off of the Marietta Square. Wei takes over the free-standing space at 35 South Marietta Parkway that originally held the seafood spot Pier 213 Seafood, near La Cubana and La Parilla.
Wei is a new concept by restaurateur Gary Lin, who also owns Hai Chinese near Decatur and Urban Wu in Buckhead. According to the dining source "The Daily Meal," Sichuan cuisine, also referred to as Szcehwan cuisine, is a type of Chinese cuisine that comes from the Sichuan province of southwestern China. Szechuan cuisine is typically a very spicy type of Chinese food and is also known for being very flavorful. Many Szechuan dishes incorporate a good deal of garlic and chili peppers, and typically offers more beef dishes than other forms of Chinese cuisine.
According to its website, Wei is now open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Most of the main dishes range from $11 to $18 each, including Chinese cuisine staples such as Mongolian beef and sesame chicken, as well as specialties such as Bamboo flounder fish and cumin lamb.
Pier 213 Seafood closed in late December after nearly seven years in business.
For more information on Wei and to view the restaurant's full menu, visit eatwei.com.
