Like many listeners in 2014, Lindsey said he was captivated by the show “Serial,” a New York Times Company-backed podcast.
At 18 years old, Lindsey started making rap music and shooting music videos on a popular YouTube channel for a few years.
By its first week, "Up and Vanished" captivated audiences, tumbling down the rabbit hole of Tara Grinstead's disappearance.
On August 7, 2016, Lindsey released the first episode of “Up and Vanished.”
A plaque in Lindsey's home dedicated to more than 50 million streams and downloads of the podcast "Up and Vanished." 
“As a kid, I always wanted to make my own stuff," Lindsey said. 
A collection of awards Lindsey has garnered over his career as a podcaster. 
