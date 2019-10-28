Think animal print isn’t for you? Think again. We teamed up with The Treehouse Boutique in Smyrna and Tisch Jewelry Werks in Marietta to show you how to wear this fall’s fashion craze big and bold, or with subtle style.
Clothing and shoes: The Treehouse Boutique | 4500 W Village Pl Ste 1010, Smyrna, GA 30080 | shopbobbieatl.com
Jewelry: TISCH Jewelry Werks | Handmade jewelry by Trapp Tischner, Marietta | tischjewelrywerks.com
Hair and makeup: Mary Williams Kipp, Marietta | productionhub.com/profile/mary-williams-kipp or facebook.com/divameupmakeup
Styling and direction: Katy Ruth Camp
Photography: HADLEY(S) Photography
Model: Miss Cobb County 2020 Holly Haynes
Kittens: Thank you to Tara Smith of the Homeless Pets Foundation for letting us play with Hero and Hank for a day! Hero and Hank are both up for adoption so consider them if you’re looking to add some kitten sweetness to your home. The Homeless Pet Foundation, based in Marietta and founded by Dr. Michael Good of Town & Country Veterinary Clinic, is a 501(c)3 organization that saves the lives of homeless cats and dogs in Atlanta area animal shelters and promotes the benefits of pet ownership. Many loving, adoptable pets like Hero and Hank can be in dire situations in overcrowded shelters. For more information, visit homelesspets.com or call 770 971-0100.
