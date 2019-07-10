There has been a time – many times, actually – when Chef Nicholas Walker has plated 4,200 dishes in an hour.
As culinary director/executive chef at the Cobb Galleria Centre and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Walker is no stranger to serving large, hungry crowds.
But what many of those who have eaten at a luncheon, or gala or conference at the two venues might not know is that much of what Walker puts on those plates is grown at a farm that holds a special purpose.
Walker traveled back to his hometown of Milledgeville, Georgia to find the farm, named Comfort Farms in honor of Army Ranger Captain Kyle A. Comfort, who was killed in action on May 8, 2010. The farm, which opened in 2016, offers shelter and therapy to veterans who want to find healing through the use of agri-therapy and natural approaches.
Comfort Farms provided crisis services for 20 veterans within the first 11 months of operations. As a training campus, Comfort Farms also educated and assisted more than 500 veterans within the first nine months of operations.
Walker also uses fruits and vegetables grown from the Galleria Centre’s own garden, including peppers, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, basil, cucumbers, tomatoes, eggplant and more.
“We can make 25 gallons of pesto with the basil grown from the garden,” Walker said at a recent Chef’s Table luncheon he hosted at the Galleria Centre.
Walker, who has been the Galleria Centre’s executive chef for seven years and the culinary director for the Galleria Centre and Cobb Energy Centre for three years, said it isn’t often he is able to create the incredible dishes he whipped up at the Chef’s Table due to the venues’ large crowds and limited budgets.
“But for the right price, I could,” he said, with a smile.
For more information on Comfort Farms, visit stagvetsinc.org.
To learn more about Chef Walker, visit cobbgalleria.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.