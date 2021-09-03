The 2020 fall season was unpredictable for families like the Stills, who operate Still Family Farm in Powder Springs. But once the pumpkin weekend fall fun operation opened last September, the crowds came, with more than 1,000 visitors per day throughout the season.
This year, the expectations are more tempered with so many more options open and available for fall entertainment. But the Stills are making preparations to open the farm starting on Sept. 18 as families throughout Cobb County and beyond catch the fall fever, get outside to enjoy the beautiful fall colors and outdoor adventures.
Stephanie Still Davis, marketing director for Still Family Farm, called the farm’s fall activities the family’s “heart project” because they all have other full-time jobs, including a family construction company. However, they work together to keep the fall operation enjoyable, targeting families with kids who are ages 12 and younger with plenty of fall activities, including a 25-minute hayride that meanders through the neighboring woods.
“We are one of the smaller operations,” Still Davis said. “We are your boutique property. We really focus on the customer experience and connecting with people.”
It’s also all about having an enjoyable family outing from the pump duck races to a five-acre flower maze to human-sized hamster wheels.
“If you’re a parent, you can just plop down at a picnic table and put your head on a swivel as they do a bunch of activities,” Still Davis said. “It’s not so big that you lose track of your kids. It’s really good for the younger family.”
Here are some great outdoor outing ideas for this fall:
Still Family Farm
5682 Macland Road, Powder Springs
The 128-acre farm is open weekends from 10 a.m. to dusk from Sept. 18 through Oct. 31 with the last tickets sold at 5:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $16 per person. Children ages 4 and under are free to attend and parking is free. The farm also hosts field trips for some groups on Tuesdays and Fridays during the season.
Kennesaw Mountain Battlefield Park
900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive, Kennesaw
History and scenic beauty go hand-in-hand at Kennesaw Mountain, where you can take the 2.1-mile round trip hike up and down. From the top, you can get a great view of the Atlanta skyline and Cobb. Another option is the 11-mile Battlefield Trail to experience it all, from open fields to the highest heights.
Cauble Park Trail
4425 Beach Street, Acworth
The park is a great summer spot for swimming and relaxing and has a killer Fourth of July celebration. But fall can be just as enjoyable at Cauble Park. Stroll along the Lake Acworth waterfront on a nearly 1-mile path that crosses two pedestrian bridges that showcases all of the amazing fall colors that Georgia has to offer.
Sope Creek Trail
3726 Paper Mill Trail SE, Marietta
One option at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area is this trail, which showcases the colorful trees along the creek and pond. You can see the ruins of a paper mill from the Civil War era as well as find a quiet escape in the beauty of fall.
Sleepy Hollow Farm Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze
628 Sleepy Hollow Road, Powder Springs
The farm will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays from Sept. 24 to Oct. 31. General admission tickets are $12 with some discounts available. From tractor rides to a corn maze, pumpkin patch, farm animals and kids games in a playground, there is plenty going on at Sleepy Hollow Farm this fall. Last year, a storm took out the corn maze but this year it is scheduled to return.
Escape Woods (at Sleepy Hollow Farm)
628 Sleepy Hollow Road, Powder Springs
You’ve probably heard of an Escape Room, but have you heard of Escape Woods? It’s a different type of play on the Escape Room phenomenon with a variety of options, including plenty of scary ones if that’s your thing. You can try out options from “Hopper’s Cabin” or “The Bunker: Aftermath” to ages 18 and up options such as “The Pig Farmer: Cult of the 7 Sins.” Book your Escape Woods experience ahead online.
Paces Mill
3444 Cobb Parkway, Atlanta
You can hike or bike as you enjoy the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area at Paces Mill. The paved path follows the river and visits a small waterfall near the end of the trail as you enjoy those beautiful Cobb County colors.
Heritage Park Trail
60 Fontaine Road SW, Mableton
This hiking trail has a waterfall, the ruins of a historic mill and the Concord Covered Bridge. This four-mile round trip gravel trail along Nickajack Creek is the perfect spot to witness all of the beautiful fall colors with the option to join up with the Silver Comet Trail and make a day of it.
