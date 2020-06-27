For many actors, landing that breakthrough role takes years of auditions, bit parts and trying to make the right connections. But for 12-year-old Vivian Watson, it just took one highly-anticipated show and the perfect role.
On July 3, the red-haired, freckle-faced rising seventh grader at The Walker School will make her acting debut in Netflix’s modern reboot of “The Baby-sitters Club.” The 10-episode series is based on the books by Ann M. Martin, who sold nearly 176 million copies from 1986 to 2000 and lined nearly every ’80s and ’90s girl’s bookshelves. The books and the series are based on a group of girls in Stoneybrook, Connecticut, who start a babysitting service and documents the challenges the girls face, such as divorce and illness. Another ’90s favorite, Alicia Silverstone (“Cluless,” “Batman & Robin,”) will play the mother of one of the girls.
Marietta resident Watson, 12, was cast as Mallory Pike for the series. She is the daughter of Travis and Cameron Watson, both local dentists, and is represented by Jay Purvis Talent (agent) and Luber Roklin (manager).
In her first-ever press interview, Watson told the MDJ that the experience of filming the series in Vancouver, British Columbia, was one she will never forget.
“We were there for about a month, but we only actually packed for two weeks so we had to go shopping,” she said, with a laugh. “It was an amazing experience. This is the first thing I had ever done, on film. I did plays when I was 6 and when I was 10, but I decided I wanted to do film acting and started doing auditions until I got this role.”
Watson said she first auditioned for another role on the series, before being called to audition for the role of Mallory instead.
“I was really excited to get a callback for Mallory because she had red hair and so did I, and I think that’s something that’s unique about both of us,” she said. “She’s very kind and very smart. She loves to read, her mind is always open and her brain’s always open to new possibilities.”
Watson herself became open to new possibilities during the auditioning process for the role.
“I had a Skype call with the casting directors and directors after my callback, which I did at my acting studio with my acting coach, Erik (Lingvall, Catapult Acting Studios). About two months later, my manager called me and said that we would know if I had gotten the role in two days so those were, like, the worst two days! I was excited, but so nervous. Then I was leaving cheer and got in the car with my mom and I just could tell from her smile that I had gotten it.”
“We were crying and screaming, we were so excited,” Cameron Watson said.
Two short weeks later last September, Watson was off to Vancouver for filming.
“It was way cooler than I even thought it could be,” she said. “Every night, I would get a call sheet, which tells you when you need to be at set and what scenes you’re going to shoot that day. Someone would pick me up to go on set, and I had my own trailer with my name written on it that had a couch and a TV and a little closet with my wardrobe for those scenes. Then they would take me to hair and makeup in another trailer, then they’d take me to set. The friends I made were all so welcoming. I met the five main baby-sitters before I met the girl who played my best friend Jessi, played by Anais Lee, and they were all so sweet and welcoming. They had been shooting for two months, then Anais and I quickly became good friends.”
Watson said she read all of “The Baby-sitters Club” graphic novels in third and fourth grade, and they were her favorite books, so being cast in the show was a dream come true.
“Mallory was in the books, but maybe not as much as the others. But then in the sixth book, I think, she’s on the cover. Any time I can go into a bookstore now, I immediately look for ‘The Baby-sitters Club’ and it’s so exciting to find her and say, ‘That’s me!’” she said.
Since filming the role, Watson said she has booked more work, although she plans to stay in school rather than homeschool for as long as she can as she loves spending time with her friends, whom she said have been supportive of her throughout her acting journey.
“It’s almost like everything came into place since I got the role, and I’ve booked some other things,” she said. “I had been working so hard and I’m feeling like I’m finally at the top of the hill and I don’t want to come down!”
