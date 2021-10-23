It’s November and you’re wondering, “Where can I go grab a drink with my friends?” Just kidding! What you’re truly thinking is, “Where can I go grab a drink with my dog?” Luckily, Cobb Life Magazine has roamed the beautiful streets across the vast land of Cobb County to find you the perfect spot for you and your dog.
And don’t worry, human friends are welcome, too!
Ironmonger Brewing
Address: 2129 Northwest Parkway, Suite 105
Marietta, GA 30067
Hours: Monday – Closed
Tuesday - Thursday : 4 – 9 PM
Friday : 4 – 11 PM
Saturday: 1 – 11 PM
Sunday: 1 – 7 PM
Phone Number: (678) 742 – 8551
Website: www.ironmongerbrewing.com
You’re in for a surprise when you visit Ironmonger Brewing. This dog-friendly brewery is, “a spot where dogs belong,” said Chief Operator Val Bippert. The place has a vibrant picturesque atmosphere, a large sports-game projector and an open layout scattered with games with — wait for it — axe throwing in the back! You read that right. Who doesn’t want to drink delicious locally crafted beers without an axe in hand? With safety as a first priority and professional supervision, the axe-throwing range is the perfect place to let off some steam and host events with friends, coworkers, family and more. With six core beers on tap at all times, the remaining 14 taps are continuously switched up offering new beers, leaving space for newcomers and regulars to have a guaranteed good time. If you’re feeling hungry, make sure to grab a locally made Knotty Pretzel or peep to see what food truck is visiting on Fridays & Saturdays.
Glover Park Brewery
Address: 65 Atlanta St. Marietta, GA 30060
Hours: Monday: Closed
Tuesday & Wednesday: 4 PM – 10 PM
Thursday: 4 PM – 11 PM
Friday: 4 PM – Midnight
Saturday: 12 PM – Midnight
Sunday: 12:30 PM – 9 PM
Phone Number: (770) 693 – 2417
Website: www.gloverparkbrewery.com
This brewery is anything but boring, and guess what, there’s a jar filled with delicious dog treats on the bar at the beer garden! Right off the historic Marietta Square, this rustic sports bar is a place you can come to drink, play games or sit around the blue-stone fire pit next to your furry friends. Make sure to come by on Hoppy Hour Tuesday with three or more friends to get 20 percent off your beer. If you’re feeling lucky, hand them your business card for a chance to win a free beer in their hourly giveaway. The most astonishing aspect of this large space is the potential to host the perfect private event in their upstairs taproom or lower taproom (check out their website for more details). Be sure to swing by in the month of November for live bluegrass music on Sundays or try Mule House wood fired pizza on Fridays.
Red Hare Brewing (The Still On the Square)
Address: 29 W Park Square Marietta, GA 30060
Hours: Monday – Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday – Thursday: 11:30 AM – 10 PM
Friday – Saturday: 11:30 AM – 11 PM
Sunday: 11:30 AM – 9 PM
Phone Number: (678) 666 – 4968
Still wondering about dog-friendly breweries on the historic Marietta Square? Check out Red Hare Brewing Still on the Square and make sure to ask for an extra dog treat! Partnered with the popular Cuban-American bistro Mojitos, this is the perfect spot to drink craft beers and grab some grub. Co-founder Bobby Thomas said, “I’m most excited about our bourbon-barrel aged rum”. That’s right, Red Hare Brewing is distilling vodka, rum and gin. All distilled products can be bought in-store, giving this brewery a dynamic twist to set them apart. With trivia-night Wednesdays, live music on Fridays and Saturdays, and a seat-yourself basement (with a spooky back-story), visiting this brewery is a must.
