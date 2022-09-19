Outdoor festivals and pleasant fall weather are the perfect setting for a gathering of food trucks. This mobile restaurant model is flexible and convenient with plenty of cuisines, desserts and options for even the pickiest eaters. Better yet, big cities aren’t the only places filled with food trucks. Cobb County is bursting at the seams with community events and festivals that attract a variety of food trucks, from ice cream and cookies to comfort southern food and even a truck dedicated to cheese. Whether you’re at a private event or spending the day at Smyrna’s Food Truck Tuesdays, there will be tasty items for everyone brought right to you.
Here are a few Cobb County food trucks to keep an eye on.
Willie B’s Sisters Southern Cuisine
Willie B’s
Willie B's employees Angel Roberts and Jhané Green and co-owners Julia and Derrick Green stand in front of their food truck for the Willie B's Sisters Southern Cuisine restaurant in Mableton.
Willie B’s employees Angel Roberts and Jhané Green and co-owners Julia and Derrick Green stand in front of their food truck for the Willie B’s Sisters Southern Cuisine restaurant in Mableton.
Thomas Hartwell
Willie B’s Sisters Southern Cuisine
A salmon burger, served with french fries, macaroni and cheese and fried okra.
Thomas Hartwell
Willie B’s Sisters Southern Cuisine
Willie B’s co-owner Julia Green serves a baked chicken plate out the window of her food truck.
Thomas Hartwell
Willie B’s Sisters Southern Cuisine
Willie B's co-owner Julia Green serves a baked chicken plate out the window of her food truck.
Thomas Hartwell
Willie B’s
Willie B’s co-owners Julia and Derrick Green hold desserts out the window of their food truck.
Thomas Hartwell
6041 Mableton Parkway STE 142, Mableton
Where to find them: Keep up with the truck on their website www.willie-bs-sisters-southern-cuisine.square.site
Owners: Julia Green, Pacquita Belton
Menu items: Salmon Burger, Turkey Wings and Oxtails, Fried Pork Chop Sandwich, Strawberry Shortcake, Banana Pudding and Peach Cobbler.
Willie B’s Sisters Southern Cuisine is soul food on wheels.
Owner Jula Green and her family were raised in the restaurant business. Her mother and grandmother worked in food service and owned their own restaurant, so Willie B’s was not Green’s first stint in the industry.
The family-owned restaurant originally opened as a brick and mortar, but about four years ago the Willie B owners decided to add a food truck. Now, Green said the food truck is busier than the actual restaurant.
The restaurant’s namesake is Green’s brother, a cook who passed away in 2011. He had five sisters, hence Willie B’s Sisters Southern Cuisine. Willie B’s serves the delicious southern soul food Green and her sisters grew up with.
“It’s just all from passion,” Green said. “Passion and love.”
When Willie B’s is first booked by an event, they work with the event hosts to decide which menu items they should serve. That’s what makes Willie B’s special, Green said.
“Our menu is very diverse,” she said. “We don’t just have one set menu, we kind of build the menu up, what the client wants, depending on their event.”
Willie B’s offers everything from full meal plates to sandwiches and fries. One of their popular menu items is the salmon burger, which is a filet salmon on gourmet bread with baby spring served with either garlic aioli or chipotle aioli. Green’s favorite part about having a food truck is being able to serve a variety of people and events, from birthday parties to an office building.
The Cheezy Truck and Gaston Street Eats
Cheezy Truck
Chicken bacon ranch sandwich and black-eyed pea salad.
Chicken bacon ranch sandwich and black-eyed pea salad.
Thomas Hartwell
Cheezy Truck
Cheezy Truck’s menu includes sandwiches, salads, sides, desserts and has options for vegetarians and vegans.
Thomas Hartwell
Cheezy Truck
melt with Miss Vickie’s chips
Thomas Hartwell
Cheezy Truck
From left: Cheezy Truck kitchen manager Ashley Taylor, food truck manager Jeffrey Hart and Natalie Wells, who handles customer service and social media for the truck.
Thomas Hartwell
Cheezy Truck
Natalie Wells, who handles customer service and social media for Cheezy Truck, hands a chicken bacon ranch sandwich and black-eyed pea salad out the window of the truck.
Thomas Hartwell
Where to find them: Follow them on Instagram (@gastonstreeteats, @thecheezytruck) and Facebook (@gastonstreeteatsfoodtruck, @cheezytruck) to stay updated on their stops.
Owners: Laura and Eric Hart
Menu items: Gaston Street Eats: The Coastal, The Porch Picnic, Fried Mac & Cheese Balls and the Pecan Hand Pie
The Cheezy Truck: The Smoky Mac, The Patty Melt and The Creamy Mac
Southern cooking and cheesy, gooey goodness might be a match made in heaven. Luckily, Laura and Eric Hart created one food truck for each.
The Harts got into the food truck business in 2018 while working for a franchise but left in 2020 to start their own food truck, Gaston Street Eats. Not long after, in early 2022, their second food truck, The Cheezy Truck, was born.
Gaston Street Eats serves southern comfort food, a result of the Hart’s Southern roots. The Gaston food truck got its name from a bed and breakfast named the Gastonian on Gaston Street in Savannah, one of the Hart’s favorite vacation spots. Gaston’s southern comfort menu includes mouth-watering options like The Coastal, which is a deconstructed shrimp boil. A sweet and savory mixture of corn, andouille sausage, boiled shrimp and potatoes, this meal is tossed in a buttery, Old Bay sauce made in-house to give it a kick. In addition to The Coastal, there’s The Porch Picnic which boasts gouda grit cakes layered with pulled pork, coleslaw and barbeque sauce drizzled on top. All of Gaston’s menu items are served over fried grit cakes.
“Basically what we wanted to do was pick different areas in the South and pick the dishes that people love but kind of take them to another level by serving them with the grit cakes and elevating the recipes,” Laura Hart said.
The owners opened The Cheezy Truck to add more diversity to their food. The Cheezy Truck specializes in anything cheese-related, from macaroni and cheese to grilled cheese sandwiches. There’s something for everyone, from kids to grandparents, and it has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. One of the Hart’s favorite Cheezy Truck items is The Smoky Mac, which has pulled pork mixed with macaroni and cheese, Gouda mozzarella, barbeque sauce and pickles.
Every item is made from scratch, Laura Hart said, and it takes them about two days to prepare for one event. The Harts found that, besides metro Atlanta traffic, food trucks work great during COVID-19 concerns since everything is single serve. On top of that, owning a food truck is just plain fun, she said.
“It goes back to really what our mission is about. It’s about getting people together, where they can have a conversation, and what better way to have a conversation than over food?” she said. “We get to be a part of people’s most amazing moments in life.”
The Harts are also proud of a leadership training program and a food truck class they do with their staff. The program goes through about 12 books a year on leadership and teamwork, and they said it has decreased staff turnover and gives staff members an opportunity to learn about the food truck industry. What’s better than great food and community?
Sweet Zensations
Sweet Zensations
Sweet Zensations owner Greg Zearfoss holds a strawberry sundae out the window of his food truck.
Sweet Zensations owner Greg Zearfoss holds a strawberry sundae out the window of his food truck.
Thomas Hartwell
Sweet Zensations
Sweet Zensations owner Greg Zearfoss stands in front of his food truck.
Thomas Hartwell
Sweet Zensations
A caramel pretzel sundae sits on the edge of the counter of the Sweet Zensations food truck.
Thomas Hartwell
Sweet Zensations
Sweet Zensations owner Greg Zearfoss leans out of the window of his food truck.
Thomas Hartwell
Where to find them: Follow them on Facebook @deliciousoftservetruck to stay updated on their stops.
Owner: Greg Zearfoss
Menu items: Salted Caramel Sundae, Hot Fudge Sundae, Strawberry Sundae
Greg Zearfoss, owner of Sweet Zensations, takes soft serve seriously. Zearfoss travels around metro Atlanta dishing out creamy soft serve with one part-time employee and his ice cream cone character named Zen.
In 2019, Zearfoss bought his truck and began phasing out of corporate life to run his own ice cream food truck. Last year, Zearfoss started to really get involved with Sweet Zensations, serving ice cream at parades, celebrations, private events and even movie sets. At first, the Sweet Zensations website allowed customers to book his ice cream truck online, but he had to remove the feature when he started receiving too many bookings.
Zearfoss’ ice cream isn’t just like any old ice cream. His soft serve is high quality. Much to the disappointment of those on a diet, good ice cream comes down to the amount of butter fat that’s in the dairy, he said. Zearfoss’ soft serve has more than most ice cream places, which makes it richer and creamier, he said.
“That’s really what differentiates Sweet Zensations, is just the quality, and then we have really good customer service,” Zearfoss said.
Customer service is his next priority. Zearfoss realizes how important it is to provide good, friendly customer service. He said he always tries to make customers feel appreciated and spends time talking to them, and he makes sure to offer the same courtesy to four-legged customers. Zearfoss offers free doggy sundaes with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a doggy biscuit as the crown jewel.
They make each cup and cone to order with a soft serve machine inside the truck. Zearfoss offers special occasion sundaes every so often, like a Surf’s Up Sundae he made in October with coconut and papaya, but his three classic sundaes can’t be missed.
“We really want to make it something memorable,” Zearfoss said. “So that’s really what has generated our success is just kind of being different and giving people something that they really can’t find any place else.”
Not as Famous Cookie Company
Not as Famous Cookie Co.
A birthday cake and red velvet cookie from Not as Famous Cookie Company.
Menu items: Snickerdoodle Deep Dish with salted caramel ice cream, a cookie sandwich (double chocolate ice cream with Smoky Mountain fudge) and Bourbon Truffle Shakes
Despite its misleading name, Not as Famous Cookie Company dishes out cookies and ice cream to movie and television stars around metro Atlanta. The cookie food truck may be serving sweets to a private event one weekend and working on film sets like Stranger Things, Ozark and Black Adam the next, owner Ashley Carlton said.
Carlton grew up around his father’s amazing cookie flavors. When he opened his food truck in 2015, Not as Famous Cookie Company became a big enough success that they opened a brick and mortar restaurant to go with it and added a second food truck.
“We’ve been known for our iconic cookie-ice cream style, and we were one of the first to do it outside of Atlanta, then we started doing cookie skillets and cookie shakes,” Carlton said.
Some of the initial challenges of opening a food truck were making sure they picked the right events and didn’t pay too much for an event. Over the years, Carlton has learned which events work well for them, like private events, catering and food truck nights as opposed to festivals.
All of the cookies are baked inside of the Not as Famous Cookie Company shop and loaded onto the trucks, but the trucks have warmers to ensure the cookies stay fresh and warm.
“You still get that freshness and that smell as soon as we pull up to an event,” Carlton said.
Not as Famous uses a few different ice cream vendors to pair with the cookies they bake fresh, Carlton said, mostly Mayfield and Hershey. Of course, the real stars of the show are the cookies.
There are always nine cookie flavors on the menu. Every month, they rotate six of the flavors and leave three classics: chocolate chip, red velvet and birthday cake. Carlton creates cookie flavors based on other desserts he thinks would taste good as cookies, like different cakes or even apple pie, his personal favorite. Carlton suggested fellow apple pie fans try the Snickerdoodle Deep Dish with salted caramel ice cream.
