Our homes were once a place where we rested at the end of a busy day or caught up with chores on the weekends. However, 2020 had us spending more time than ever at home and may have us re-thinking how we use our homes in 2021. Some homeowners might even end up listing their current home this year, taking advantage of the booming market and low inventory, in hopes of finding a home that will meet their new needs. Whether you’re thinking of giving your home a makeover or you’re in the market for a new home, here are some home trends to look for in 2021.
Grandmillenial and Cottagecore styles take focus
These new names of two defining decor trends names are becoming more fluent in the interior design world. Cottagecore grew popularity through social media and during quarantine, but it’s definitely a more wholesome feel. It’s taking the feel of living the life in a cottage out in the country, but bringing that vibe to our homes no matter where we live. Cottagecore is also centered around a cozy feeling, focusing on the simpler pleasures of living: softer colors, decor that has a functional purpose, and interiors that reflect hobbies such as knitting and gardening. Think of a fairytale brought to life through accents and textiles in your home.
For the Grandmillenial style, think all the comforts of grandma’s home: vintage touches, patterns, needlepoint, nostalgia and adding a touch of modern vibes of bold colors, coordinating patterns, or even the soft touch of a velvet couch. It’s the perfect, modern way to display the family heirlooms.
Trending colors and designs
Neutrals, browns and beiges are definitely creeping their way back into decor. There also seems to be a turn towards the warmer undertones of white as opposed to the true, pure white. While it may seem that neutral is the front runner, the color of the year selections by all the paint companies show a wide range of softer to bolder color choices. Again ,the focus is turning back to creating a space that is comfortable based on your own personal preference.
Rattan furniture and caning don’t appear to be going anywhere soon either. Even the trend of adding caning to pieces of furniture people already have on hand is gaining popularity. Speaking of furniture, it’s no longer expected that all furniture needs to match, as long as the pieces flow within the space.
It also appears that the love for wallpaper is not going anywhere any time soon. Peel-and-stick wallpaper is a super popular choice for people still not quite ready to make the commitment that comes with regular paste wallpaper.
Home layout trends no longer focus on open concept living spaces
Prior to the coronavirus and quarantines, the open concept living space was ideal. It allowed for multiple people in a family to function doing different tasks, yet still able to hold conversations, watch TV, or even just see one another. Now that more members of a family are working or learning from home, having enough spaces for everyone to have a quiet space and less distractions is key, especially during video conferences.
Rooms are also finding multi-functional uses other than what they were originally designated. Dining rooms during the day function as work spaces, while at night, they transform back to a place to enjoy dinner together. Even home offices are getting a major facelift due to the shift in needs.
Having everyone in the family together for longer periods of time may also mean there need to be more spaces to get away and relax. Basements are gaining popularity, especially building them out to be something other than storage. Creating spa bathrooms where anyone can enjoy a relaxing bath or soothing shower are also trendy additions. Some homeowners are realizing they may actually need a little more space after all that their current home cannot handle.
Taking advantage of the booming market
Homeowners are reevaluating their current dwellings and deciding to move to warmer climates, closer to the areas they love, or even finding a home to better fit their needs. Despite all that happened in 2020, the real estate market is on fire, with no idea when it will actually cool. Those looking to move are finding that the inventory is really low, which is ideal for sellers, causing buyers to realize they have to act fast. Along with the hot market, interest rates are also ideal making it the perfect storm to find the home of your dreams, even during a global pandemic.
While we still have no idea how the next year will actually look like in the outside world, homeowners are focusing inside their homes. Taking a pause in the hustle and bustle of everyday life, homeowners are reinventing the functionality of their homes. All of the design trends for 2021 are centered to create a home that brings a sense of comfort and calm at a time when so much still seems uncertain.
This feature was published courtesy of Homes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.