You voted, we tallied and there was a whole lotta cuteness sent our way for The Veterinary Clinic's Cobb's Cutest Pets Contest! Our cover winner will be revealed when the pets issue of Cobb Life comes out on Sunday, Oct. 27 but follow along this week as we reveal the other top 10 cuties that made the cut, in no particular order.
We're paw-sitively excited to reveal another of our top 10 winners: Penny!
Be sure to look for Penny in the November issue of Cobb Life Magazine.
A bit about Penny from her guardians, Elena Maas and Charles Tietz:
Penny
Staffordshire Terrier & American Bulldog Mix
3 years old
Guardians: Elena Maas & Charles Tietz
Hometown: Marietta
Instagram account: @maas_creative
Penny is our funny, loving, and Canine Good Citizen Certified pup who quite literally fell into our lap when she was just six weeks old. During her spare time, she loves to meet people and other dogs, loves to swim and to visit her dad at the fire station. More importantly, Penny’s obedience, her gentle demeanor and big smile make her a great ambassador for her breed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.