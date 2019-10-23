You voted, we tallied and there was a whole lotta cuteness sent our way for The Veterinary Clinic's Cobb's Cutest Pets Contest! Our cover winner will be revealed when the pets issue of Cobb Life comes out on Sunday, Oct. 27 but follow along this week as we reveal the other top 10 cuties that made the cut, in no particular order.
We're paw-sitively excited to reveal another of our top 10 winners: Cocoa!
Be sure to look for EmmaLu in the November issue of Cobb Life Magazine, out Sunday.
A bit about EmmaLu's sweet tribute from her guardians, Linda and Gary Brown:
EmmaLu Brown
Gray and white domestic short-haired cat
5 years old
Guardians: Linda and Gary Brown
Hometown: Marietta
EmmaLu and her twin brother, Watson, were adopted from my vet on my birthday. She is named after my grandmothers Emma and Lucile and Watson is a family name. I adored the sweet kittens as much as they adored each other. EmmaLu loved everyone and was fearless in the safety of my arms.
When the kittens were small, they hid deeply in my sleeper sofa. As I gently unfolded the sofa and cut the cushions with a big knife, I finally saw Watson climb out without EmmaLu. She was sleeping in a far corner.
In January 2019, EmmaLu was diagnosed with idiopathic chylothorax, having a low survival rate. Her remaining days were shared with love and making memories. Six months later, at 5 years old, EmmaLu crawled into my lap and breathed her last breath. EmmaLu passed the same way she lived…with love.
Thank you for the honor of precious EmmaLu being among the top ten cutest pets.
