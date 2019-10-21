You voted, we tallied and there was a whole lotta cuteness sent our way for The Veterinary Clinic's Cobb's Cutest Pets Contest! Our cover winner will be revealed when the pets issue of Cobb Life comes out on Sunday, Oct. 27 but follow along this week as we reveal the other top 10 cuties that made the cut, in no particular order.
We're paw-sitively excited to reveal another of our top 10 winners: Stevie Loverboy!
Be sure to look for Stevie Loverboy in the November issue of Cobb Life Magazine, out Sunday.
A bit about Stevie Loverboy from his guardian, Missy Miller:
Stevie Loverboy
Registered and tattooed Thoroughbred
15 years old
Guardians: Missy Miller and family
Hometown: Kennesaw
His official Jockey Club name is Stevie Loverboy, affectionately known as just Loverboy or LB. LB and I are completely thrilled to place in the Top 10! I was fortunate enough to get LB from his racing connections and Elizabeth Wood at Bits & Bytes Farm when he was injured right before his first race. He arrived straight from Turfway Park as a 3- year-old colt, race trained only, and my first horse. He is kind, honest and ADORES kids.
