You voted, we tallied and there was a whole lotta cuteness sent our way for The Veterinary Clinic's Cobb's Cutest Pets Contest! Our cover winner will be revealed when the pets issue of Cobb Life comes out on Sunday, Oct. 27 but follow along this week as we reveal the other top 10 cuties that made the cut, in no particular order.
We're paw-sitively excited to reveal another of our top 10 winners: Cocoa!
Be sure to look for Cocoa in the November issue of Cobb Life Magazine, out Sunday.
A bit about Cocoa from his guardians, Nathan and Karen Ives:
Cocoa
Shih Tzu
1 year, 1 month
Guardians: Nathan and Karen Ives
Hometown: Acworth
After our beloved German Shepherd, Sasha, crossed the rainbow bridge, we realized how empty our home seemed without a pet. We wanted a smaller breed but a fun, lovable dog. We looked at Shih Tzu breeders, found a very reputable one, and Cocoa was the last of the litter. He’s funny and smart, quick and has personality in spades. We have since rescued a stray kitten and they love rough housing with each other. He’s been a joy since the day we brought him home!
