You voted, we tallied and there was a whole lotta cuteness sent our way for The Veterinary Clinic's Cobb's Cutest Pets Contest! Our cover winner will be revealed when the pets issue of Cobb Life comes out on Sunday, Oct. 27 but follow along this week as we reveal the other top 10 cuties that made the cut, in no particular order.
We're paw-sitively excited to reveal another of our top 10 winners: Spencer!
Be sure to look for Spencer in the November issue of Cobb Life Magazine, out Sunday.
A bit about Spencer from his guardian, Debi Cannon:
Spencer
Great Dane, Brown harlequin, a.k.a. browniquin
1 year as of Oct. 11
Guardian: Debi Cannon
Hometown: Marietta
Spencer was brought into my fur family to be a playmate for my other Great Dane, Cassie. He is the most mellow dog I have ever had and has been a wonderful calming force for Cassie. He also loves Murphy, his Shih Tzu older brother.
