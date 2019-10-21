You voted, we tallied and there was a whole lotta cuteness sent our way for The Veterinary Clinic's Cobb's Cutest Pets Contest! Our cover winner will be revealed when the pets issue of Cobb Life comes out on Sunday, Oct. 27 but follow along this week as we reveal the other top 10 cuties that made the cut, in no particular order.
We're paw-sitively excited to reveal another of our top 10 winners: Mosley!
Be sure to look for Mosley in the November issue of Cobb Life Magazine, out Sunday.
A bit about Mosley from his guardians, Lindsey and Anson Ramsey:
Mosley
Boxador
1 year, 6 months
Guardians: Lindsey and Anson Ramsey
Hometown: Marietta
We adopted Mosley from the Atlanta Humane Society this past March. He was found at a smaller shelter and was not getting attention, so the AHS brought him in and did an Instagram post on him that got a lot of attention. We fell in love immediately because of his crooked mug. USA Today’s Animal Kind did a story on him that went viral, which you can view at youtube.com/watch?v=wDeb00u96sA.
