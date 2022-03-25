Hundreds gathered at Cobb County’s Jim Miller Park on Thursday to eat, drink and recognize the county’s favorite businesses and service providers.
Cobb Life Magazine and the Marietta Daily Journal’s Best of Cobb 2022 celebration recognized winners of a reader-decided contest that this year saw more than 400,000 votes.
The 134-page April issue of Cobb Life Magazine announces the winners of the 2022 Best of Cobb contest and is included Saturday's paper. Be sure to check out the winners in each category, along with select features on a few winners spotlighted for excellence in their category.
Cobb families, elected officials and business leaders enjoyed pasta, doughnuts, smoothies, barbecue and more from nearly 65 vendor booths, along with beer and wine, giveaways and live music from the 2022 Best of Cobb performing artist winner, Barry Lancaster, and the 2022 Best of Cobb local band Georgia Players Guild.
The event marked the return of the Best of Cobb Celebration from June 2021. The inaugural Best of Cobb Celebration took place in 2019, and went on hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MDJ VP of Sales Tara Guest, who gave remarks at the celebration, said the event was "an overwhelming success."
"Hundreds of patrons turned out for an awesome evening honoring the 'Best of the Best County,'" she said. "This year we had a record number of nominations, vendors and guests. I am extremely thankful for the support and engagement of our community. Being voted the 'Best of Cobb' is such an honor for the recipients and it is an honor for our team to host this premier event each year. Many thanks go to our sponsors for making this the very best of the best yet!"
