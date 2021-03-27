Inserted in today’s print edition is Cobb Life Magazine’s annual Best of Cobb issue. Each year, we ask our readers to nominate, then vote on their favorites to earn the distinction of the Best of Cobb. The contest is completely voted on by our readers, audited by a third party and is one of the most popular and meaningful awards our local businesses can receive.
This year’s contest included first, second and third place winners in 234 categories, including arts and entertainment; automotive and recreational vehicles; dining and nightlife; health, beauty and wellness; kids and education; pets; real estate and finance; services; and shopping.
If you are not a print subscriber of the MDJ, you can also view the entire list of winners at thebestofcobb.com or by clicking through the e-edition of the magazine on cobblifemagazine.com. Starting Tuesday, we will post online a “daily dose” of winners on cobblifemagazine.com. You can also go out today and purchase a print edition of the MDJ to get a copy of the magazine. We will continue to provide free print editions throughout the community to businesses that are open, but be advised that not all of our usual racks will be filled due to the pandemic. You can also visit the MDJ office at 47 Waddell Street in Marietta to purchase a copy.
Our hugely popular Best of Cobb Celebration is also set to take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. June 24 at Jim Miller Park. Last year’s “Best of” celebration was canceled due to the pandemic, so we are expecting nearly 2,000 people at what is sure to be the social event of the year. Tickets can be purchased at thebestofcobb.com.
Congratulations to all of the winners and stay tuned for announcements on when nominations for the 2022 Best of Cobb competition will begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.