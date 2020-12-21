The year 2020 has been a strange, often dark one, but there were still times of joy and light as local couples found a way to celebrate their love. Everyone had to get creative about having a wedding during a pandemic, so we want to hear your stories!
Cobb Life Magazine is currently seeking wedding submissions for consideration in our Weddings issue, which will serve as our February/March issue. If you would like to be considered, please send the following information to Cobb Life Editor Katy Ruth Camp at krcamp@mdjonline.com by Thursday, Dec. 31:
♦ Names of bride and groom
♦ Wedding date and venue
♦ Number of guests
♦ Photos and photography credit
♦ A synopsis of your love story and wedding day (or your experience with them and the wedding day if you were not the bride or groom)
Last year, we received submissions from the mother of the bride, the groom, the bride, even the photographers, so submissions are open to all! Just make sure you send them in by Thursday, Dec. 31. One lucky wedding will also be featured on the cover.
Stay safe out there and happy submitting!
