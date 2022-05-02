The little-known wine region of Lodi, California has 85 wineries, a sunny climate, and the coveted title of “Wine Region of the Year” in 2015 from Wine Enthusiast magazine, but more significant is what’s missing: big crowds and high prices. The more popular wine cities about 70 miles to the west of Lodi are still thriving—and worthy of a visit—but Lodi has decided to claim their stake of the tourism biz after years of supplying grapes to other areas. “Lodi feels like what Napa and Sonoma were in the ‘60s and ‘70s,” says Russ Munson, owner of the Wine & Roses hotel in Lodi, referencing the smaller, family-owned wineries and businesses in his region.
An appeal for some is easy access to this little town in the San Joaquin Valley, flying in to the smaller Sacramento airport rather than the traffic-challenged San Francisco. From there, the Lodi region is 35 miles away. Most people choose to stay at Wine & Roses, a historic hotel with a spa and lovely grounds, but there are plenty of bed and breakfast facilities, including one owned by Oak Farm Vineyards and set among the grapes. The Lodi Wine & Visitor Center is located on the property at Wine & Roses, so a quick stop in for tastings and a planning session couldn’t be more convenient.
There’s more to do than drink wine, however. Bike Lodi has planned bike excursions ranging from 10 to 50 (and okay, a lot of them do include wine-tasting). Another way to enjoy the bird life and natural beauty is kayaking on Lodi Lake, easy for beginners but plenty of coves and turns for all levels. The yearly events in Lodi draw people for both vino and birds, from the Wine & Chocolate Weekend in February, the Zinfest in May (Lodi is the self-proclaimed Zinfandel Capital of the world, producing a third of it), and the Sandhill Crane Festival. The Savor Lodi food tour includes five restaurant stops in the downtown area. Since olives are another big crop there, CaliVirgin olive oils is getting ready to open a large tasting room to educate visitors about the olive oil-making process.
When you’re thirsty, a winery is never far, with tasting flights usually a reasonable $15. Mettler Family Vineyards was named Winemaker of the Year in 2018 by Wine Enthusiast magazine, making it a popular stop for its Cabs, Petite Sirah, and Old-Vine Zinfandel, as well as others. Acquiesce bucked a traditional business model by focusing exclusively on white wines (with one rose). Wineries such as Michael David and Oak Farm offer the full experience of chic wine-tasting room plus gorgeous grounds to wander. Even non-wine-drinkers can relax in the beauty of vineyards, where sun-drenched grapes on the vine are always like something out of a painting.
For more information, head to visitlodi.com.
Elsewhere in Wine Country: What’s New and Different
- Some wineries in Sonoma County offer a chance to be a winemaker for the day, and create your own custom blend of red vino. Check out more at Bottaia, Opolo, and Meadowcraft wineries. Visitsantarosa.com
- Santa Barbara—often referred to as the American Riviera--has created the Urban Wine Trail in scenic downtown neighborhoods, offering access to 31 tasting rooms set among restaurants and stores. The ultra-chic Hotel Californian shows off Spanish Mission architecture with a Moroccan twist. Santabarbaraca.com
- The lesser-known Livermore Valley outside San Francisco is the only California wine region accessible by BART; a 45-minute train ride from the city, then quick Uber to downtown gives access to 50 wineries by trolley, bike, or other transportation without worrying about driving. Lvwine.org
- No need for a passport to get a taste of Italy at Castello di Amorosa, an authentically-built Tuscan-style castle and winery outside Calistoga, a pleasant place to enjoy Italian-style wines and savor the architecture. Castellodiamorosa.com
- Active vacations are all the rage in Sonoma; yoga-wine retreats, zip-lining through a Redwood forest are two ideas. The unique Osmosis cedar-enzyme spa and Japanese Gardens promises a tranquil experience. Visitsantarosa.com
