Shepherd’s Men is an organization comprised of dedicated patriots committed to creating advocacy and opportunity for our nation’s veteran heroes who have been affected by the hidden injuries of war. The group serves our noble warriors by means of outreach, empowerment and funding of treatment. Victory in combat is achieved on two fronts - on the field and in the mind. The group encourages others to share the burden and lift up our warfighters in need.

Shepherd’s Men is proudly dedicated to raising funds and awareness for SHARE Military Initiative at Shepherd Center in Atlanta. This comprehensive rehabilitation program focuses on assessment and treatment for military veterans who have sustained a mild to moderate Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) from service in the post-9/11 wars.

To raise awareness and funds, Shepherd’s Men completes an annual cross-country, which ends on Memorial Day at Shepherd Center. The runners – which are made up of active duty service members, veterans and dedicated civilians – run 22 kilometers a day while wearing 22-pound flak vests for seven days in a row, symbolizing the 22 veterans a day who commit suicide. Co-founder Travis Ellis, who is also vice president of Marietta-based Mobilized Fuels, was awarded the Citizen Honors Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society in 2017 for his work with Shepherd’s Men. He was the first Georgia native to win the award in Medal of Honor history.

For more information, visit shepherdsmen.com