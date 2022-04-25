We all head there for the sugar-white sand and turquoise water, but there’s oh so much more to those beaches six hours south. For one thing, there’s not just one beach community to lure us, but a wide stretch of tempting places to explore. Whether you call the area 30A, South Walton, or the Emerald Coast, this section of coastline along the Gulf Coast has around 30 miles of oceanfront property, and that includes 16 different neighborhoods. From the Miramar Beach/Sandestin area to the west over to Santa Rosa, Grayton Beach, Seaside, Alys Beach, and Rosemary Beach (with more in between), that’s a lot of places to explore. Once you’re there, consider these alternative activities to complement beach time.
Make something
Who knew working with glass pieces could be an art form (and so fun)? The Shard Shop (locations in Grayton Beach and Destin), where visitors make their own mosaic art, involves selecting glass pieces and arranging them into a 3-D painting. And don’t worry; the workers there can give lots of help and provide stencils to get everyone going. The art is then covered in resin to hold the pieces in place, and picked up the next day. Classes range from $40 for children to $85 for adults.
Other options: Get the whole family involved in an Instagram-worthy sand-castle, thanks to some professional help. The folks at Beach Sand Sculptures help create structures up to four feet tall during the two-hour lesson, with lesson one covering how much water is needed for ideal castle-building materials. Prices start at $220.
Go for an event
Music, food, and beautiful beach houses are all reasons to go deeper into the 30A experience. Start the year off with the acclaimed 30A Songwriters Festival in January, a 10-year-old event where 25 venues up and down the corridor host hundreds of musicians for a four-day songfest. The main stage at Grand Boulevard draws big crowds for the big names, but more intimate places to hear (and get to meet) a songwriter might include The Boathouse at Watercolor and Caliza at Alys Beach.
Other events throughout the year include the Sandestin Gumbo Festival and Valentine Tour of Homes (both in February), the South Walton Wine & Food Festival and Sandestin Wine Festival in April, then May follows up with the Digital Graffiti arts festival. Once key summer months have passed, more special events come about in the fall: Baytowne Beer Festival, Seeing Red Wine Festival in Seaside, and the Flutterby Festival, which celebrates the migration of Monarch butterflies to the area. Runners will appreciate the multiple fun runs, 5Ks, and marathons throughout the year.
Shop
Up and down the coast are plenty of opportunities for retail therapy. Smaller, charming stores such as Sundog Books in Seaside and the Tracery Interiors in Rosemary Beach are always a treat. For bargain-hunters, the Silver Sands Outlets in Miramar Beach is always popular to peruse well-known outlet stores such as Saks Off 5th, Disney Outlet, and Tory Burch. Nearby Grand Boulevard boasts 30 stores, along with a 10-theater movie place and multiple restaurants. For a purchase that brings a little bit of the beach life home to you, be on the lookout for the 30A coloring book.
Get Active
One reason the Hilton Sandestin resort remains a popular destination is its one-stop-package of beach and non-beach activities. The fitness classes through their relaxing spa include Barre and yoga throughout the day (and when you’re done, sign up for a massage and enjoy the whirlpool and sauna in Serenity Spa), as well as both indoor and outdoor pools for swimming.
Nine golf courses throughout the area provide plenty of quiet time on the links; beginners or even experienced players might enjoy the Golf Academy at Sandestin. One of the least expensive ways to explore the area is also one of the best activities: Rent a bike in one of the particularly picturesque neighborhoods, such as Alys Beach, Watercolor, or Rosemary Beach, then ride around and pick your favorite beach houses. There are also 200 miles of hiking trails throughout the area, including quiet destinations such as Grayton Beach State Park, and Eden Gardens State Park. The dune lakes located in South Walton offer a calm place for kayaking or stand-up paddle-boarding, away from the more populated beaches.
For more info:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.