As we navigate these uncertain times, paramount to all considerations is the safety of our citizenry. We were ready to celebrate the "Best of Cobb" winners later this month, but in the current climate, there is little doubt that a gathering of this size creates the type of risk the CDC and our government are trying to eliminate. So while we are ready to recognize your achievement as a "Best of Cobb" winner, we'll have to do so later this year. We have decided to move the Best of Cobb Celebration to Thursday, September 3, 2020, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jim Miller Park. Tickets already purchased will be honored at the event in September.
In the meantime, check out the next issue of Cobb Life that announces all the "Best of Cobb" winners to our readers. The 148-page magazine will be inserted in the MDJ on Sunday, March 29, and posted online at thebestofcobb.com. Last year's "Best of" celebration was a great success and we know the Cobb business community was looking forward to the event. We'll have a blast .... but not until September.
Any questions or concerns should be directed to Travis Knight, VP of Advertising and Marketing, 770-795-3018 or tknight@mdjonline.com.
