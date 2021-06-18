Cobb Life Magazine and the Marietta Daily Journal announce the return of the annual Cobb Life Magazine Best of Cobb Celebration event on Thursday.
Best of Cobb is an annual contest and celebration of local businesses chosen by you, the reader, for recognition and praise. After receiving more than 460,000 votes from our readers, the April issue of Cobb Life Magazine announced the winners of our 2021 Best of Cobb contest.
Our 2021 Best of Cobb winners will be celebrated from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Jim R. Miller Event Center, 2245 Callaway Rd. in Marietta.
"This Best of Cobb event has all the ingredients for a great time. We're coming out of a period where we were cooped up for more than a year. Everyone is ready to come out, socialize and see each other again. It will be the post-pandemic party of the year," said MDJ Associate Publisher Wade Stephens.
Copies of the 2021 Best of Cobb issue will be given out and attendees can sample food from several vendors — from Tom+Chee's grilled cheese food truck to Williamson Bros BBQ to Italian dishes from Carrabba's Italian Grill — and gifts from more than 50 winners' booths.
Attendees can expect a night full of delicious food, a beer and wine bar and live music from the 2021 Best of Cobb Local Band Winner, Brother Whitlock.
The event marks the return of the Best of Cobb Celebration from 2019, after the 2020 Best of Cobb Celebration was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets are on sale now at Eventbrite for $20 per person. Those unable to purchase tickets online may purchase tickets at the event.
Special thanks to our sponsors:
