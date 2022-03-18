Cobb Life Magazine and the Marietta Daily Journal announce the return of the annual Cobb Life Magazine Best of Cobb Celebration event, sponsored by Superior Plumbing, on Thursday.
Best of Cobb is an annual contest and celebration of local businesses chosen by you, the reader, for recognition and praise. After receiving more than 400,000 votes from our readers, the April issue of Cobb Life Magazine will announce the winners of our 2022 Best of Cobb contest.
Our 2022 Best of Cobb winners will be celebrated from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Jim R. Miller Event Center, 2245 Callaway Rd. in Marietta.
Copies of the 2022 Best of Cobb issue will be given out and attendees can sample food from several vendors — from 1885 Grill-Acworth's delectable dishes to Williamson Bros BBQ to Italian dishes from Carrabba's Italian Grill — and gifts from more than 60 winners' booths.
Attendees can expect a night full of delicious food, a beer and wine bar and live music from the 2022 Best of Cobb Local Band Winner.
Tickets are on sale now at Eventbrite for $20 per person and $70 for VIP tickets. Those unable to purchase tickets online may purchase tickets at the event.
Be sure to check out these vendor booths at the event:
1885 Grill
Adriane's Deletables
Affinity Home Lending
A.G. Rhodes
Ameris Bank
Ansley Marietta Real Estate
Atlanta West Dentistry
BG AD Group
Blackwell's Jewelers Inc.
Blades Lawnmower Shop
Capital City Home Loans
Carrabba's Italian Grill
CitruSolution
Cool Beans Coffee Roasters
Credit Union of Georgia
Dayco
Dough in the Box
Eatin' Fresh Kennesaw
Elon Salon
Faith's Designs Florist
First Presbyterian Church of Marietta
It's Greek to Us
Kennesaw Gynecology
Lake City Chiropractic
Marietta Visitors Bureau
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home
Money Pages
Mount Paran Christian School
Nature's Pick
Neighbors Feed & Seed Supply Co.
North Georgia State Fair
Pearl's Spa
PearTree Interiors
Pinnacle Orthopaedics
Porter Family Chiropractic Center
Powers Electric Company
Sean Perren — State Farm
Skylark Senior Care
Stella Allure
Superior Plumbing
- The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
The Pie Bar — Marietta
The Third Door
Three-13 Salon & Spa
Traton Homes
Verde Pointe Dental Associates
Vickery Ace Hardware
Village Podiatry — Smyrna
Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q
Special thanks to our sponsors:
Superior Plumbing
- 1885 Grill-Acworth
Ansley Marietta Real Estate
Dayco
Kennesaw Gynecology
North Georgia State Fair
The Third Door
Three-13 Salon & Spa
Elon Salon
O'Dell O'Neal Hungerford & Blanchard
Henssler Financial
Affinity Home Lending
All-Pro Pest Services
