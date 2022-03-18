062421_MDJ_BestOfCobb35.JPG

More than 1,000 people gathered at Cobb County’s Jim Miller Park on Thursday to eat, drink and recognize the county’s favorite businesses and service providers for the 2021 Best of Cobb event.

 Thomas Hartwell

Cobb Life Magazine and the Marietta Daily Journal announce the return of the annual Cobb Life Magazine Best of Cobb Celebration event, sponsored by Superior Plumbing, on Thursday.

Best of Cobb is an annual contest and celebration of local businesses chosen by you, the reader, for recognition and praise. After receiving more than 400,000 votes from our readers, the April issue of Cobb Life Magazine will announce the winners of our 2022 Best of Cobb contest.

Our 2022 Best of Cobb winners will be celebrated from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Jim R. Miller Event Center, 2245 Callaway Rd. in Marietta. 

Copies of the 2022 Best of Cobb issue will be given out and attendees can sample food from several vendors — from 1885 Grill-Acworth's delectable dishes to Williamson Bros BBQ to Italian dishes from Carrabba's Italian Grill — and gifts from more than 60 winners' booths.

Attendees can expect a night full of delicious food, a beer and wine bar and live music from the 2022 Best of Cobb Local Band Winner. 

Tickets are on sale now at Eventbrite for $20 per person and $70 for VIP tickets. Those unable to purchase tickets online may purchase tickets at the event. 

Be sure to check out these vendor booths at the event:

  • 1885 Grill

  • Adriane's Deletables

  • Affinity Home Lending

  • A.G. Rhodes

  • Ameris Bank

  • Ansley Marietta Real Estate

  • Atlanta West Dentistry

  • BG AD Group

  • Blackwell's Jewelers Inc.

  • Blades Lawnmower Shop

  • Capital City Home Loans

  • Carrabba's Italian Grill 

  • CitruSolution

  • Cool Beans Coffee Roasters

  • Credit Union of Georgia

  • Dayco

  • Dough in the Box

  • Eatin' Fresh Kennesaw

  • Elon Salon

  • Faith's Designs Florist

  • First Presbyterian Church of Marietta

  • It's Greek to Us

  • Kennesaw Gynecology

  • Lake City Chiropractic

  • Marietta Visitors Bureau

  • Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home

  • Money Pages

  • Mount Paran Christian School 

  • Nature's Pick

  • Neighbors Feed & Seed Supply Co.

  • North Georgia State Fair

  • Pearl's Spa

  • PearTree Interiors

  • Pinnacle Orthopaedics

  • Porter Family Chiropractic Center

  • Powers Electric Company

  • Sean Perren — State Farm

  • Skylark Senior Care

  • Stella Allure

  • Superior Plumbing

  • The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

  • The Pie Bar — Marietta

  • The Third Door

  • Three-13 Salon & Spa

  • Traton Homes

  • Verde Pointe Dental Associates

  • Vickery Ace Hardware

  • Village Podiatry — Smyrna

  • Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q

Special thanks to our sponsors: 

  • Superior Plumbing

  • 1885 Grill-Acworth

  • Ansley Marietta Real Estate

  • Dayco

  • Kennesaw Gynecology

  • North Georgia State Fair

  • The Third Door

  • Three-13 Salon & Spa 

  • Elon Salon

  • O'Dell O'Neal Hungerford & Blanchard

  • Henssler Financial

  • Affinity Home Lending

  • All-Pro Pest Services 

