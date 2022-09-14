The old phrase goes that clarity isn’t usually found at the bottom of the bottle, but it may just have been for long-time college friends Jim Chasteen and Charlie Thompson.
A shared love for rye whiskey provided the duo with more than just a drinking buddy. It created a successful business partnership as founders of Atlanta-based ASW Distillery, an innovative craft spirit brewing company.
The distillery currently has three locations around Atlanta with its most recent store opening in the Battery Atlanta in March 2021. Unique to this location is a vodka and gin distillery, new additions to the company’s impressive product line. This line includes rye, bourbon, single and double malt whiskies, vodka and gin. Since 2018, ASW has been America’s most awarded craft whiskey distillery, according to the owner.
Pioneering this impressive portfolio of spirits was Chasteen and Thompson’s first whiskey: American Spirit Whiskey. The tale of the spirit’s origins was told to Cobb Life by ASW’s Chief Marketing Officer Chad Ralston.
Distillery Dudes
Ralston said the Chasteen and Thompson would get together to drink rye whiskey back in their days at the University of Georgia. Their love for the drink inspired them to want to start a whiskey brand of their own. After research, they fine-tuned the recipe for American Spirit Whiskey and partnered with a contract distillery in Charleston to produce it. Ralston described this original product saying, “It was a clear whiskey. Very light aged.”
In early 2015, the pair set their sights on one day opening their own distillery. This process started with the introduction to a friend of Chasteen’s sister, Justin Manglitz, a self-taught brewer who owned Blockader Homebrew Supply in Athens. Here, they launched American Spirit Whiskey and began looking for a place to open a distillery in Atlanta.
At the time, Manglitz had spent about 15 years perfecting his craft brew making techniques, according to Ralston.
“He did wine, beer — he did everything kind of self taught,” he said. This made Manglitz the perfect candidate to head their production.
Ralston called himself somewhat of the last piece of the puzzle when he joined the team in 2015 while he was working on developing software for breweries. The rest is history from there.
Chasteen, Thompson, Manglitz and Ralston raised money from about 75 friends and associates to build their own facility, according to Ralston.
“(We) ended up closing on our series A [funding] in September of 2015. Then we spent about six months building out our distillery here, and we finally started whiskey production in spring of 2016 here at our original facility,” he said.
While ASW no longer carries the whiskey that started it all, Ralston said it helped them gain a foothold in the Georgia market and gave them enough confidence to raise money to build their first distillery.
Against the grain
Team members at ASW don’t call themselves “Southern Pot-Still Pioneers” without reason; they’re one of the few distilleries that combines the two main whiskey making traditions. This includes the Scottish-style double copper pot distillation method as well as the Southern-style grain-in distillation method. Ralston accredited their whiskey’s “robust flavor” to this seemingly golden ticket combination.
“We combine kind of the best of both those processes,” he said. “It’s a lot of flavor coming from the grain-in method, and it’s a lot of texture coming from the single malt pot still method.”
“Putting them on the map” in Ralston’s words was their best seller and the best selling bourbon made in Georgia: Fiddler Unison Bourbon. The popularity of the Fiddler brand helped catch the attention of the Braves Development Company and led them to reach out to ASW in 2019.
Ralston described that they were looking to build upon their “cool, homegrown type environment.”
“They took that philosophy with bringing us in to serve as the only distillery there,” he said.
The Homerun
In 2020, ASW signed a lease with the Braves Development Company to build a space in the Battery Atlanta. Unfortunately, they had to hit a small pause on the project because of world events we are all too familiar with: the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, in March of 2021 they had their grand opening.
Here, ASW has cultivated its first hybrid column pot still for the production of their Bustletown Vodka, released in April 2021, and their Winterville Gin, released in August 2021. Similar to the other locations, the Battery location has its own unique extensive cocktail list with featured cocktails of the week. As a homage to being stationed in Braves country, Ralston said there are often Braves inspired cocktails such as last year’s postseason’s “Joc’s Pearls.”
Visitors taking a trip to the Battery Atlanta soon can stop by ASW to sample any of its spirits, craft cocktails and flights, indulge in some light bites or the popular boozy slushies, take an informative tour of the production space, or even host a private event. ASW also has partnerships with some of the surrounding local restaurants and patrons can get food delivered to their tasting rooms.
“For any readers or whoever, (if) they attend games and want to keep supporting the hometown distillery, they can not only go to our Battery location before the game, but they can also continue the fun in the stadium at the Xfinity rooftop at our Airstream bar,” said Ralston.
This branded airstream bar is another part of their Braves collaboration and is coined the “Winstream” because “the Braves have a tendency to win down at that park,” Ralston elaborated.
“We have really supportive regulars at all three, but I will say the number of familiar faces we see at the Battery is really awesome,” Ralston said when asked what it’s like to serve the Cobb community. “So I think that is probably a testament to, you know, the really cool development they build at the Battery as well as just people in Cobb supporting their local businesses.”
