Voting for the 2022 Cobb Life Magazine Best of Cobb contest is on!
After opening the polls on Christmas Eve to the top reader nominated businesses, community members and persons, the Best of Cobb contest has received more than 57,000 votes as of Wednesday morning. But the contest has just begun; voting runs through Jan. 21.
This year has been a different kind of challenge for local businesses that have made it their mission to bounce back after the onset of the pandemic. Showing them some love by nominating and voting for them is more important now than ever. In response, we have added some additional categories specifically catered to this year. But, as always, consider your favorite hair stylist, your favorite breakfast spot, your favorite Realtor — they have all had to adjust to a new normal in the midst of the pandemic and still need your support.
We have also added and changed some categories in light of the pandemic, so be on the lookout for new nomination opportunities.
The winners will be announced in the April issue of Cobb Life Magazine, and we hope to safely bring back our annual celebration honoring our winners.
Last year, more than 40,000 of our readers voted more than 460,000 times. Visit thebestofcobb.com today to begin voting for your favorites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.