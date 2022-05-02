Seriously Sharp Pimento Cheese
With this version, the sharper the cheese, the better!
INGREDIENTS
• 2 8-oz blocks of extra sharp cheddar cheese, yellow, finely shredded
• ½ cup real mayonnaise (more to taste)
• 1 4-oz jar diced pimentos, drained (reserving 1 TBS of the brine)
• 1 tsp finely grated sweet onion
• 1 tsp garlic powder
• ½ tsp smoked paprika
• ½ tsp ground black pepper
• ½ tsp Espelette pepper (optional)
• ½ tsp ground mustard
• 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
• Dash or two of hot sauce (optional)
DIRECTIONS
1. In a medium sized mixing bowl whisk together mayo, pimentos, reserved brine, onion, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, paprika, peppers, and mustard. Add dash of hot sauce, if using.
2. Add finely shredded cheddar cheese, mix well. Place in airtight container and chill for 4 hours.
3. Serve with crackers, crostini or celery as a spread or as Grilled Pimento Cheese sandwiches.
Note: I use a food processor to shred the cheese then spread it out on a baking sheet and freeze it for 15 to 20 minutes. Once the cheese is frozen, I put it back in the food processor and pulse a couple of times so the cheese is very finely shredded.
Ultimate Egg Salad
While best served between slices of white bread, this ultimate egg salad is also perfect for sliders, or served simply on lettuce.
INGREDIENTS
• 6 large eggs, hard-boiled, peeled, and coarsely chopped
• 3 TBS mayonnaise, or to taste
• 2 celery stalks, finely diced
• 2 tsp fresh chives, finely diced
• ¼ tsp sweet paprika
• ½ tsp Espelette pepper
• Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper
DIRECTIONS
1. Place the eggs in a bowl. Using a pastry blender or a fork, mash the eggs until slightly coarse. Add the mayonnaise, chopped celery, diced chives, Espelette pepper and sweet paprika to the mashed eggs, season with salt and ground pepper. Stir to combine.
2. Make slider sandwiches on brioche buns or sliced, white bread and lettuce leaves or watercress.
Southern Cheese Straws
Anyone living in the South should have a good way to make these amazing snacks. This version is similar to buttery shortbread cookies but loaded with extra sharp cheddar cheese and spices for a little heat.
INGREDIENTS
• 3 sticks unsalted butter, softened
• 16 oz block, sharp orange cheddar cheese, shredded
• 1 ½ tsp salt
• 2 tsp Espelette pepper or ground red pepper
• 1/2 tsp paprika
• 4 cups all-purpose flour
DIRECTIONS
1. Beat first five ingredients at medium speed with a heavy-duty stand mixer fitted with the paddle until blended. Gradually add flour, beating just until combined.
2. Roll out dough on lightly floured surface or on a silpat baking mat to about ¼” thick. Cut into strips about ¼” wide and then into 4-inch-long pieces. Place on parchment-lined sheet pan. You can also give the strips of dough a little twist or create groves with the tines of a fork.
3. Bake at 350° for 15-18 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove to wire racks to cool.
4. Cheese Buttons: Combine ingredients as directed. Shape dough into 4 (8-inch-long) logs; wrap each in plastic wrap, and chill 8 hours. Cut each log into 1/4-inch-thick slices; place on parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Bake at 350° for 14-18 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove to wire racks to cool. Store in an airtight container for up to one week.
Comeback Crackers
Spicy, crispy mini Saltine crackers are so light yet have a big kick that will keep you coming back for more!
INGREDIENTS
• 1 box mini Saltine crackers
• ¾ cup olive oil
• 2 TBS Montreal Steak Seasoning
• 1 TBS red pepper flakes
• 2 tsp garlic powder
• 1 tsp Espelette or cayenne pepper
• 1 large container with airtight lid
DIRECTIONS
1. Place all the crackers in a container.
2. Mix your oil and spices together in a bowl.
3. Whisk to combine.
4. Drizzle over the crackers as evenly as possible.
5. Seal the container.
6. Flip the container upside down and let sit for 5 minutes.
7. Repeat every five minutes, for 30 minutes.
Store in the container for up to a week and they will stay crispy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.