Who’s ready for 2021? The 2021 Cobb Life Magazine Best of Cobb contest, that is! Nominations for the 2021 Best of Cobb begin today and run through Oct. 30. Voting for those with the most nominations will begin Dec. 26 and run through Jan. 22.
This year has been a strange, often difficult one for many local businesses, so showing them some love by nominating and voting for them is more important now than ever. In response, we have added some additional categories specifically catered to this year. But, as always, consider your favorite hair stylist, your favorite breakfast spot, your favorite Realtor — they have all had to adjust to a new normal in the midst of the pandemic and still need your support.
We have also added and changed some categories in light of the pandemic, so be on the lookout for new nomination opportunities.
Only those with the most nominations at the end of the nomination period will be eligible for votes during the voting period. The winners will be announced in the April issue of Cobb Life Magazine, and we hope to safely bring back our annual celebration honoring our winners.
Last year, 43,821 of our readers voted 460,725 times, nearly double the totals of 2019’s Best Of contest. Visit thebestofcobb.com today to begin nominating your favorites.
