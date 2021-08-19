Game: Grovetown (0-0) at Campbell (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Campbell 21, Grovetown 14
Campbell’s 2021 season is already off to a better start comparted to the 2020 campaign before the Spartans even hit the field according to third-year coach Howie DeCristofaro.
“We feel pretty good about where we are,” he said. “We had a lot less kids in school last year compared to this year due to COVID, so that’s huge. Instead of picking them up and bringing them to practice, at least they’re in school. That’s already a good start to the season.”
DeCristofaro hopes the positive vibes will continue when they host Grovetown at Richard McDaniel Stadium tonight to kick off the 2021 season.
“I think the school, the players, the community (and) the administration are all excited about Friday,” DeCristofaro said. “The kids are definitely ready to go against guys wearing different color jerseys. So, it’s time to go out there and see what they can do.”
Although DeCristofaro has less logistical concerns this year than last, there are still problems related to the roster size because of the pandemic. The coaching staff had difficulty finding ninth graders willing to play a year ago. That same group, who are now in the 10th grade, are still not interested in donning the cleats and pads.
“We do have some ninth-graders this time though,” DeCristofaro said. “ We have a lot of 11th- and 12th-grade guys back, too, but a lot of them are banged up so they probably won’t play.”
DeCristofaro cited wrist, ankle, knee and other ailments as reasons for why some of the veterans may not see the field. Player health and safety is always at the forefront of DeCristofaro’s coaching decisions.
“Should you let them play and they get banged up even more or do you let them heal up during this early part of the schedule so they’re healthier later,” he said. “The kids want to get out there and play, but you have to decide what’s best for them.”
Calling the plays against Grovetown will be sophomore quarterbacks Jaylen Bester and Luke Marble. DeCristofaro will use the game as a litmus test for the starting quarterback position moving forward.
“Both those guys are neck-and-neck right now and we’re going to use this game as a qualifier,” he said. “It’s a good situation for both. They get along. They’re good friends and they compete.”
Competition should be fierce on both sides of the ball in tonight’s season opener. DeCristofaro said he doesn’t have a lot of film on Grovetown, but he knows they’ll come ready to play.
“I know they like to run the ball,” he said. “They have a pretty big 6-foot-2, 215-pound running back, and they don’t throw it a whole lot. So, we’ll be doing a lot of things on the fly and hope to come out with a win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.