KENNESAW — Chance Gamble was tied for the team lead in tackles as Kennesaw State beat Robert Morris 45-21 on Saturday.
Dylan Hand had a interception late in the game, while former North Cobb High School standout Montrel Jenkins has seen a lot of playing time over the last few weeks.
Those players may not yet be household names as part of the Owls’ defense, with one of the main reasons being that they are true freshmen.
Brothers Gabriel and Garland Benyard are the true freshmen who have made the biggest impact, but the fact that so many have worked their way into the player rotation is a testament to their talent and work ethic, along with a change in the way Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon is using the players on his roster.
“I completely changed my mindset this year,” Bohannon said. “If they can help us, let’s go play them. I’ve never really been that way.”
Bohannon and his staff have averaged using two freshmen per season, not counting the program’s inaugural year in 2015, when the roster was mostly freshmen.
Those who played previously in their first season were a special kind of player, like former Owls Bryson Armstrong and Bronson Rechsteiner. The Benyards seem to fit that mold, but the others have made quality contributions — sometimes because they had to be thrown in with the hopes they could keep up.
“Some guys have earned the right because they were going to play regardless, and there’s a handful of others that in previous years we might have just said ‘hang on,’” Bohannon said. “I think this year has been that perfect storm. We’ve had so many injuries along the way that everybody on the roster needed to be ready to play.”
Garland Benyard made his mark first. Filling in for an injured Welton Spottsville at linebacker, he had five tackles, a pass breakup and a blocked punt against North Carolina A&T, which earned him Big South Freshman of the Week. Since then, he has rarely come off the field.
Gabriel Benyard earned Big South Freshman of the Week two weeks later when he had 188 all-purpose yards, which included three catches for 61 yards, a touchdown and a 73-yard kickoff return. He also became the first freshman slotback to start for the Owls in five years.
This past week, Gabriel Benyard added a 49-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to give the Owls a 28-7 lead.
Now, it could be time for Gamble, Hand and Jenkins to take the next step and join the Benyards as part of the starting lineup.
“There are definitely guys contributing,” Bohannon said, “and there may be more as we go and their role may become greater than it is now.”
Injury update
Bohannon said he is hoping to get many of his injured players back this week, including starting quarterback Xavier Shepherd.
The sophomore was banged-up in the second half against Robert Morris, and Tommy Bryant played the final quarter of the game.
Bohannon said Shepherd did not practice Monday, but he expected the sophomore to be ready to go when they travel to North Alabama.
Watch list
Shepherd is starting to get some national recognition as he was added to the midseason watch list for the FCS National Performer of the Year award by the College Football Performance Awards on Tuesday.
Shepherd has totaled 1,034 passing yards and 668 rushing this year. He has tied the Kennesaw State record for passing touchdowns in a single-season with 13, and his 12 rushing touchdowns which ranks fifth in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Shepherd was one of 34 players from across FCS to be added to the watch list.
Moving up
Kennesaw State moved up to No. 5 in the American Football Coaches Association poll this week and to No. 10 in the STATS Perform Top 25.
Just over a month ago, Bohannon felt like the team was not getting the credit it deserved, and even with a top-five ranking and being ahead of the likes of North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Eastern Washington totally fulfilled the coach
“No, I don’t think we’re there yet,” Bohannon said. “I don’t think it really matters if we don’t have a good practice and have a good week, because that stuff that you’ve done gets thrown by the wayside if you don’t take care of your business and the task at hand.”
Sam Houston State, James Madison, Montana State and UC Davis are ahead of Kennesaw State in the coaches’ poll, while South Dakota State and North Dakota State replace UC Davis and and KSU in the STATS Perform Top 25.
On the air
Saturday’s game at North Alabama, set for a 3 p.m. kickoff Eastern time (2 p.m. locally in Florence, Alabama) can be seen on ESPN+ and heard on the KSU Owls app.
