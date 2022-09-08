Sprayberry is four points shy of being an undefeated team.
While the Yellow Jackets are a sophomore-and junior-laden squad with many of them having limited varsity experience, they don’t seem to be playing like a team that’s lost two of its first three games.
Ever since Sprayberry shut out Campbell on the road to start the season, the Yellow Jackets had back-to-back close losses. They lost a 21-20 heart-breaker to Paulding County in their home opener before losing a 45-42 shootout to River Ridge last week.
A win over Kell on Friday at Jim Frazier Stadium is long overdue. The Yellow Jackets have lost to Kell eight straight times with its last win coming in 2007.
“I feel pretty good about the matchup,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “The teams we have already played prepared us. We have chances to make plays and do some really good things. (Kell) has playmakers and have been impressive in their first three games, but we have players too.”
The defense has been the strength for Sprayberry. It has created four turnovers on the season with half of them coming on interceptions by Mark Manfred. On the defensive line, Darius Gailliard already has 2.5 sacks on the season and 11 tackles for loss.
The Yellow Jackets had given up 21 points in the first two games before getting into a shootout with River Ridge.
“Against the pass, (River Ridge) made some incredible plays. They were catching balls that were contested. I’m still happy with the progress that we made.”
Sprayberry’s offense is going into the right direction as well. Vavra said this is the first time in two years that the offense has been balanced.
Kemari Nix has had success on the ground in his second year as the starting quarterback, carrying the ball 43 times for 292 yards and six touchdown, but has also thrown for 263.
Sprayberry’s losses have come down to came down to not finishing. That was evident in its latest loss to River Ridge.
The Yellow Jackets had a 15-point lead at the half against River Ridge before the Knights rallied and won on a 41-yard field goal with 9 seconds left in the game.
“It’s not just one or two things, it’s multiple things,” Vavra said. “Hopefully we can figure it out and come away with a win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.