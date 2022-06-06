Braves Cap Day, a World Series replica ring giveaway, and Lou Gehrig’s Day highlight the Atlanta Braves six-game homestand against Oakland and Pittsburgh at Truist Park.
The Braves open the homestand with two games against the A’s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both games begin at 7:20 p.m. can be seen on Bally Sports South.
The opener will celebrate Lou Gehrig’s Day in memory of the Yankees’ Hall of Famer. Proceeds of the 50/50 raffle will be made to the ALS association of Georgia. John Driskell Hopkins, a founding member of Zac Brown Band, who was recently diagnosed with ALS, will throw the ceremonial first pitch.
Additionally, the first 15,000 fans to arrive through the gates will receive an adjustable Braves cap.
Wednesday, the first 40,000 fans will receive a replica of the 2021 World Series champions ring.
The Pirates arrive Thursday for a weekend series, and all four games will be played on Bally Sports Southeast.
The series will be Play Ball weekend and includes special events for kids and opportunities to interact with Braves players.
Thursday’s game will start at 7:20 p.m. This will be Blooper’s Family Field Day, and a few lucky fans will be selected to participate in games with Blooper and receive prizes.
In addition, the Braves, in partnership with the Ozzie Albies Foundation and Wag-A-Lot, will host an adoptable dog at the top of section 218 through the seventh inning.
Friday the game will begin at 7:20 p.m. Fireworks will follow the game.
Saturday’s start time is 4:10 p.m. There will be a Braves Country 5K beginning at 7:30 a.m. Fans must register by Friday at 11:59 p.m. to secure a spot. Additionally, the home run porch package which includes a t-shirt and a home run porch ticket to any game between June 11 and July 17 and the grandstand package including a t-shirt and grandstand reserved ticket to any game between June 11 and July 17 are available to purchase.
The final game of the homestand on Sunday will begin at 1:35 p.m. This game will be Prostate Cancer Awareness Day. Fans can arrive early for autographs with former Braves players Terry Pendleton and Marvin Freeman at 11:30 a.m. in the Georgia Power pavilion, followed by a live Q&A.
The first 3,000 kids through the gates will receive a Play Ball Weekend bat and ball set. Additionally, kids will have the opportunity to run the bases following the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.