Mississippi quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) scrambles as Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten (31) pressures him during a game from 2019. Wooten signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals over the weekend.
A pair of North Cobb graduates signed undrafted free agent contracts over the weekend to get their shot in the NFL.
Chandler Wooten, who played his college football at Auburn, signed with the Arizona Cardinals while Christian Albright, who played at Ball State, will get his chance with the Chicago Bears.
The 6-foot-3, 232-pound Wooten is coming off the best season of his career after posting 95 tackles, with five tackles for loss, an interception and four passes defended and won the Shug Jordan Award as the team's most outstanding senior. He was a team captain in 2021 after sitting out the 2020 season with COVID-19 concerns
For his career, Wooten played in 43 games, finished with 140 tackles, 9 1/2 for loss and two interceptions.
"Grateful for the opportunity!!" Wooten wrote on social media. "Let’s work !! @AZCardinals."
For Albright, a 6-2, 239-pound outside linebacker, he had 65 tackles in 2021 with 2 1/2 sacks, five tackles for loss and a forced fumble. For his career, he finished with 260 tackles, 33 1/2 tackles, nine force fumbles and three recoveries. Albright was also a two-time All-MAC performer
"Thankful man let’s get it!!," he posted on Twitter.
Wooten and Albright made three members of the Warriors in the NFL as they join Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro tight end Darren Waller in the league.
