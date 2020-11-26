Game: Savannah Country Day (3-5) at Whitefield Academy (5-4), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Whitefield Academy 28, Savannah Country Day 17
Whitefield Academy had some growing up to do over the last couple of weeks.
The Wolfpack were missing a few key players due to contact tracing, coach Coleman Joiner said, which required some younger to step up early and other veterans to lead.
The Wolfpack has played well enough to qualify for the Class A-Private school state playoffs for the second straight year and will host its first round game Friday night against Savannah Country Day.
While the Wolfpack lost their regular season finale, 34-14, to Eagles Landing Christian Academy, they did rush for more than 200 yards and threw for an additional 100.
“I’m hoping we peak here,” Whitefield Academy coach Coleman Joiner said. “We were playing well toward the end of the season. We played well in our loss to ELCA, but we were hit hard with contact tracing at our school. We’ve been working through that the last few weeks. We had a lot of young guys who stepped up and we had older step up to lead.”
Looking ahead to Savannah Country Day, which finished with a 10-1 record last season, Joiner said the this year’s 3-5 mark is deceiving. He said the Hornets are a solid passing team and that the defense can get to the ball quickly.
Whitefield is looking to establish the run behind Eric Little, who could surpass 1,000 rushing yards on the season against Savannah Country Day. Also, quarterback Cole Peterson has settled into his role at quarterback. Peterson is also a threat to run the ball and Myles Redding, who is closing in on 1,000 yards receiving has been his go-to receiver.
“We feel like stopping the run is going to big and putting pressure on the quarterback,” Joiner said. “He does a good job getting the ball out of his hands and is accurate when her has time.”
Defensively, Whitefield’s strength has been the defensive line. The Wolfpack has also been solid at linebacker with Caleb Lavallee leading the team and Cobb County in tackles.
